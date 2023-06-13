‘You should have freedom to speak your mind’: New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino’s first email to employees

Twitter, the popular social media platform, has welcomed its new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, marking an important milestone for the company. With her extensive background in advertising and a proven track record of success, Yaccarino is hoping to lead Twitter into a new era of growth and transformation. On her first day in office, Yaccarino wasted no time and immediately sent a memo to all employees titled "Building Twitter 2.0 Together."

In her message, she echoed the vision set forth by Elon Musk, emphasising the goal of turning Twitter into the "global town square."

Drawing inspiration from Musk's ventures in space exploration and electric vehicles, Yaccarino acknowledged that a similar transformation was now needed for the online sphere. She recognised the pressing need to propel civilisation forward by fostering unfiltered information exchange and open dialogue on topics that hold the greatest significance to people worldwide.

Yaccarino's arrival as CEO signifies a turning point for Twitter, with a renewed focus on revitalising its position as the primary hub for public discourse. Having previously held the position of leading global ad sales for NBCUniversal, Yaccarino brings a wealth of experience in the advertising industry. While Musk will continue to oversee Twitter's product and engineering teams, Yaccarino will take charge of all other aspects of the company's operations. Her primary objective is to rebuild Twitter's advertising business, which has faced significant challenges since Musk assumed a prominent role within the company.

Under Yaccarino's guidance, the company will focus on enhancing its advertising capabilities, streamlining its user interface, and implementing new features to engage and empower its user base. By facilitating meaningful conversations and fostering connections, Twitter aims to reclaim its position as the global town square—a platform that transcends borders and cultivates the exchange of diverse perspectives.

Here’s her full email:

Building Twitter 2.0 Together

Hello Twitter!

People keep asking me: Why Twitter? So, I’ll tell you.

From space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it. More recently it has become increasingly clear that the global town square needs transformation—to drive civilisation forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us.

Have you ever been talking with someone particularly insightful and thought, You’re brilliant—everybody should get the chance to hear this. Or, I’m learning so much from you—can we do this again? Or maybe it’s as simple as, You should have the freedom to speak your mind. We all should.

Enter Twitter 2.0.

Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. We’re on the precipice of making history—and that’s not an empty promise. That’s OUR reality.

When you start by wrapping your arms around this powerful vision, literally everything is possible. You have to genuinely believe—and work hard for that belief. And in this moment of complete reinvention, we have the opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world. And from what I can tell so far, you’re built for this.

The success of Twitter 2.0 is all of our responsibility.

We need to think big.

We need to transform.

We need to do it all together.

And we can do it all by starting from first principles – questioning our assumptions and building something new from the ground up. It’s rare to have the chance to put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet.

That’s exactly why I’m here – with all of YOU.

So, let’s dig our heels in (4 inches or flat!) and build Twitter 2.0 together.

Linda

