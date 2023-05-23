'You'll never go to Amazon': Bill Gates believes AI will change the way we shop and search

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, shared his thoughts on the technology race for the development of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) agents. He made the comments in an event called AI Forward 2023. He believes that these AI agents have the potential to disrupt search engines, productivity tools, and online shopping sites.

During the event, Gates boldly stated, "You'll never go to a search site again," suggesting that AI agents will transform the way people search for information and make online purchases. He even added, "You'll never go to Amazon," indicating that the traditional way of shopping on e-commerce platforms might be radically changed.

Gates expressed his desire for Microsoft to be at the forefront of this technological race, but he also acknowledged the possibility that the leading player in this field could be a startup, estimating a 50 per cent chance of that happening.

Gates mentioned that he is impressed by Inflection AI, a company co-founded by entrepreneur Reid Hoffman. The company plans to redefine the way humans and computers interact. The industry as a whole has been working on developing computer assistants powered by AI that can understand and execute tasks based on voice or text commands from consumers.

Gates emphasized the significance of winning the race to create a personal AI agent, recognizing it as a major breakthrough in the industry. The development of such an agent has the potential to revolutionize how people interact with technology and rely on AI-powered assistance for a variety of tasks, he claimed.

