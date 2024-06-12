scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
'You're not the kind of Indian we want': Indian-origin techie laid-off in US, replaced by Indians staying in India

Feedback

'You're not the kind of Indian we want': Indian-origin techie laid-off in US, replaced by Indians staying in India

The engineer introduces himself at the beginning of the video and then reports that his entire team was recently laid off. He was astonished to hear in his exit interview that employees from India would be taking over for him

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Indian-orgin techie based in US talks about how he was being replaced by Indians (X/@Alphafox78) Indian-orgin techie based in US talks about how he was being replaced by Indians (X/@Alphafox78)

Many people are expressing their amazement and disappointment on social media as layoffs in the IT industry continue to happen. In a video posted online, a software engineer of Indian origin who was recently laid off in the US described how he was informed that Indians residing in India would be taking over his position.

The engineer introduces himself at the beginning of the video and then reports that his entire team was recently laid off. He was astonished to hear in his exit interview that employees from India would be taking over for him and his team at the firm. In an attempt to hold onto his job, he emphasised that he is also Indian.

"If you keep me around, I'm already an Indian. We can get rid of these crackers and replace them with my friends,'' he told his company. 

The company's response to this statement was hilarious. They said, "We are getting rid of you because we are moving the job, your entire team's job to India to be done by Indians from India, who will do it for cheaper there."

Techie's responded to this in the video with an ironical remark by saying, "I was like go them... Indians are taking our jobs."

Here the full video:

The video posted on social media platform X garnered a lot of traction with over 3.5 million views with over 40,000 likes and thousands of reshares and comments.

Several other users dropped in their hilarious responses on the post.

One user commented, "It’s not that you’re Indian it’s that you are now 90% less expensive."

Another user wrote, "American corporations: we want to help you achieve the American dream……. So we can take it from you and give it to somebody else to achieve the American dream."

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 12, 2024, 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement