YouTube is experimenting with red, blue, and green video feeds; what does it mean?

YouTube is currently testing a novel feature aimed at changing up the browsing experience of its users. The platform is experimenting with a new functionality that allows individuals to filter videos on their home feed based on colour preferences. This innovative feature is intended to create a more visually cohesive and pleasing experience when navigating through the vast array of content available.

Reports from 9to5Google and discussions among users on Lemmy have shed light on this development. Users have reported encountering a new prompt window within the YouTube mobile app, inviting them to explore this feature. The prompt tantalisingly asks users if they are "craving something new," presenting them with options to tailor their video feed by selecting from a range of hues, including red, blue, or green.

While this feature represents a significant departure from conventional browsing methods, it is important to note that it remains in the experimental phase and has not been widely rolled out. Allison Toh, a spokesperson for YouTube, confirmed to The Verge that the feature is currently accessible to "select users on Android and iOS mobile devices." However, the company has not provided specific details regarding the rationale behind this development or a timeline for its potential wider release.

Upon selecting a colour filter, users will notice that their existing homepage feed remains unchanged. Instead, the colour-coordinated results manifest as a new feed option positioned at the top of the YouTube app interface. The precise mechanism for filtering these videos is not entirely transparent. While it appears to be primarily based on the predominant colours featured in video thumbnails, there is speculation that it may also involve analysing the full video content to detect dominant colours throughout. Notably, the feature seems to serve primarily as an aesthetic enhancement, with no apparent thematic or content-related connection between the filtered results.

Despite its unconventional nature, the concept of colour harmony as a marketing strategy is not unprecedented. Across various industries, businesses leverage colour coordination techniques to create visually appealing and seamless experiences for consumers. Notably, on platforms like Instagram, companies, particularly those in the fashion and beauty sectors, meticulously curate their posts to ensure a smooth transition between colour themes. For instance, cosmetics brand ColourPop exemplifies this practice.

Moreover, some users on Lemmy have speculated that the colour-filtering feature could potentially serve as a data collection strategy for YouTube. By monitoring users' preferences and engagement with specific colours, the platform may glean valuable insights into user behaviour and preferences.

