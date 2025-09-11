YouTube launches multi-language audio for millions of creators, extending global reach with auto-dubbing

YouTube is officially expanding its multi-language audio feature after a two-year pilot, enabling creators to add dubbed tracks in multiple languages and engage global audiences like never before. The feature will be available to millions of creators over the coming weeks.

Since the pilot phase in 2023, which included creators like MrBeast, Mark Rober, and Jamie Oliver, YouTube has added AI-powered auto-dubbing using Google’s Gemini model. The tool replicates creators’ tone and emotion while automating translation.

Creators using multi-language audio have seen over 25% of their watch time coming from non-primary language views. Jamie Oliver’s channel, for example, tripled in views after introducing dubbed audio. Mark Rober reportedly adds up to 30 language tracks per video, helping audiences in Seoul and São Paulo enjoy his content simultaneously.

YouTube is also testing multi-language thumbnails, allowing creators to tailor thumbnails by viewer language. This helps creators connect more naturally with varied audiences and enhances relevance.

This streamlined localisation eliminates the need for separate language channels and simplifies global distribution. Audiences can enjoy dubbed content in their own language and soon see thumbnails that match as well.