YouTube partners with health experts, launches tools for quality and multilingual health content

YouTube is revolutionising healthcare communication in India with new initiatives to make high-quality, evidence-based health information more accessible. By bringing registered healthcare professionals to the forefront and supporting content creation in Indic languages, YouTube aims to address information gaps and empower millions with trusted health advice.

YouTube already plays a critical role in patients’ healthcare journeys, with over 6 million health-related videos uploaded in India in 2023 alone, garnering 75 billion views. Building on its commitment to information quality and information equity, YouTube is launching new tools to help viewers access authoritative health content.

Key Features

1. Health Source Information Panels: These panels will appear beneath videos to identify content from verified healthcare professionals and institutions.

2. Health Content Shelves: Videos from accredited sources will be highlighted when users search for health topics.

Initially available to recognised institutions like AIIMS, Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare, and NIMHANS, YouTube is now expanding eligibility. Registered doctors, nurses, and mental health professionals can apply to have their channels verified for these features.

How Creators Can Apply

To qualify, applicants must:

• Be registered healthcare professionals.

• Follow global best practices for health information sharing, as outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other medical bodies.

• Have a YouTube channel in good standing.

Eligible creators can apply at health.youtube, and their licenses will be verified. Once approved, their content will feature health source panels and appear in dedicated health content shelves.

To further democratise access, YouTube is expanding health content to more than 140 conditions across multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi, and English.

YouTube’s new multi-language audio feature enables users to toggle between preferred languages, ensuring diverse linguistic communities can access reliable health information.

YouTube has partnered with major healthcare institutions like AIIMS, Apollo Hospitals, Manipal Hospitals, Medanta Hospital, and Narayana Health to produce authoritative videos addressing physical and mental health concerns. These collaborations ensure trusted content reaches communities at scale.