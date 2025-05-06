YouTube starts testing two-person Premium plans starting at Rs 219 per month

YouTube has started testing two-person Premium subscriptions on its platform. The new subscription model is priced at ₹219/month, and allows two users (aged 13+) to be a part of the same family group and enjoy YouTube Premium benefits.

The new subscription tier is reportedly only in a pilot phase right now. "We're experimenting with new ways to provide greater flexibility and value to our YouTube Premium subscribers, including offering a two-person Premium plan option, allowing two people to share a subscription at a reduced cost," said a YouTube spokesperson in a statement to Moneycontrol.

Advertisement

Related Articles

YouTube isn't the only streaming service to offer a two-person plan, with music streaming platform Spotify also offering a similar subscription tier titled Duo, which lets two people share premium benefits in a joint plan.

Last year, YouTube bumped up its Premium subscription prices, which now sit at monthly prices of ₹89 for students, ₹149 for individuals, and ₹299 for the family plan. Music Premium plans start at ₹59 for students, ₹119 for individuals, and ₹179 for families.

Earlier this year, YouTube also announced a new Premium Lite subscription, which allows users to watch certain videos ad-free, with ads on other categories like music and shorts. The plan is currently limited to a few countries like the US, Australia, Germany, and Thailand.