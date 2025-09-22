YouTube unveils major AI-powered tools, live updates and monetisation features at Made on YouTube 2025

At its annual Made on YouTube 2025 event, YouTube rolled out a wide range of updates aimed at creators, spanning Studio, Shorts, Music, Live, and podcasting. The changes highlight the platform’s focus on AI, deeper fan engagement, and new ways for creators to earn.

Studio updates and likeness detection

Advertisement

YouTube Studio, the hub for creators to manage content and analytics, is gaining several upgrades. These include an Inspiration Tab, title A/B testing, and auto dubbing tools. A highlight is the likeness-detection feature, which allows creators to detect, manage, and flag videos using their facial likeness without permission. First introduced last year in limited testing, it is now available in open beta.

The company is also testing Ask Studio, an AI assistant that helps answer questions about accounts, and a new collaboration feature allowing up to five creators to work together on one video, visible to all their audiences.

YouTube Live gets interactive

YouTube Live, the platform’s livestreaming arm, is receiving a host of updates designed to make streams more engaging. Creators will soon be able to:

Advertisement

• Play minigames with viewers

• Broadcast simultaneously in horizontal and vertical formats

• Use AI-powered highlights that automatically turn top livestream moments into Shorts

• Try a new “side-by-side” ad format that runs alongside live content rather than interrupting it

Creators will also be able to react to live events in real time with integrated tools.

Shorts boosted by generative AI

Shorts, YouTube’s short-form video format, is gaining powerful AI integrations. A customised version of Google’s Veo 3 Fast model allows creators to:

• Apply motion effects to images

• Add stylistic changes to videos

• Insert new objects with text prompts

Google’s Lyria 2 AI music model can also turn dialogue from eligible videos into soundtracks for Shorts, opening new possibilities for remix culture.

Advertisement

YouTube Music strengthens creator-fan ties

YouTube Music will now allow creators to build anticipation for releases with countdown timers, while fans can receive thank you videos from artists. A pilot programme in the U.S. will also let listeners access exclusive merchandise drops, creating fresh revenue streams for musicians.

AI tools for podcasters

Video podcasters in the U.S. will benefit from AI-suggested clips to help promote episodes. From next year, podcasters will also gain the ability to convert audio podcasts into video podcasts, expanding reach to wider audiences.

New monetisation opportunities

YouTube announced expanded monetisation features across its ecosystem:

• YouTube Shopping will allow creators to tag and feature products, with auto timestamps and auto tagging for eligible items

• Brand sponsorship swapping in long-form videos

• Brand links for Shorts, letting creators add direct links to brand sites

• AI-powered optimisation that identifies the best moments to display product tags

• Proactive creator-brand matching suggestions within YouTube’s partnerships hub