Nikhil Kamath, Gauri Khan, John Abraham invest $10 million in specialty coffee startup Subko Coffee Roasters

Subko Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee and cocoa company, recently secured $10 million in a funding round led by notable investors including Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, the Blume Founders Fund, The Gauri Khan Family Trust, and Bollywood actor John Abraham. This investment boosts the company's valuation to around $34 million post-money, emphasizing the strong faith in Subko's potential and its commitment to expanding the special craft café experience both within India and internationally.

Rahul Reddy, the founder, CEO, and Creative Director of Subko, highlighted the strategic alignment with Nikhil Kamath’s investment philosophy and his support for nurturing Indian brands with global aspirations. Reddy shared plans to use the new funds for several key areas including hiring talent, enhancing customer experiences through technology, and improving the supply chain for specialty green coffee and fine cacao beans. Subko also plans to launch new 'ready to drink' coffee products and flagship experience cafés in selected cities worldwide.

Nikhil Kamath spoke about his transition from a customer to an investor in Subko, lauding the brand's evolution and expressing enthusiasm for its future growth. Subko's product lineup includes caffeinated beverages, baked goods, and coffee roasters, positioning it alongside competitors like Third Wave Coffee and Blue Tokai. Kamath's investment in Subko, despite his existing investment in Third Wave Coffee, underscores a keen interest in the specialty coffee market.

Subko claims to have direct trade relationships with farmers, emphasizing hyper-traceability in its supply chain, including innovative practices like blockchain-enabled coffee and direct tipping systems for coffee farmers. This approach not only ensures quality but also supports sustainable farming practices. The brand aims to continue showcasing its products through flagship cafes, pop-up stores, and global shipping, fostering a unique coffee experience for customers worldwide.