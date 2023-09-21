Zomato introduces new feature allowing users to tip kitchen staff

Zomato has introduced a new feature called 'Tips for the Kitchen Staff' on its platform. This feature lets Zomato's customers pay tips to the kitchen staff. This new tipping method is not the same as tipping the delivery agent. Users have the option to either tip the kitchen staff as a percentage of their order value or insert an amount in accordance with their liking.

Zomato plans to pass the entire sum paid as a tip to the restaurant without any deduction (apart from tax if required). Zomato claims it has implemented this new feature to award the dedication of chefs, cleaning staff, and helpers.

Zomato had introduced a similar feature for the delivery agents in 2018. However, considering that Zomato Ltd had direct access to the delivery partners, it could pass on the monetary benefit without any middlemen. In the case of the 'Tips for the Kitchen Staff', the restaurants that want to subscribe to this feature will need to sign a pledge to make the payout to the staff.

I'm super proud to introduce this new feature on the @zomato app - 'Tips for Kitchen Staff'.



Now you can show your appreciation for the chef and staff who helped cook your meal - and goes without saying, 100% of the tip amount goes to the restaurant partners for distribution… September 21, 2023

How to Tip Kitchen Staff?



Customers using Zomato will have the opportunity to tip the restaurant's kitchen staff after rating their order with 4 or 5 stars. Additionally, the option to tip kitchen staff will be available on the live order tracking page after placing an order. Zomato also provides predefined percentage options for tipping, ranging from 3% to 10% of the item's value. Customers can also enter a custom tip amount, as long as it falls within a specified maximum cap.

Restaurant partners can track tips through their weekly payouts and statement of account on the Zomato merchant app or web dashboard. The 'Tips for the Kitchen Staff' feature is now live on the Zomato platform.

