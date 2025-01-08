scorecardresearch
Zomato joins quick food delivery race with 15-minute service; feature spotted on app

Zomato introduces its 15-minute food delivery feature, intensifying competition in the quick commerce space.

Zomato leads in market share and revenue growth, thanks to a larger user base. However, Swiggy, with its relentless expansion plans in QC remains a strong contender. Zomato leads in market share and revenue growth, thanks to a larger user base. However, Swiggy, with its relentless expansion plans in QC remains a strong contender.

Zomato has stepped into the quick food delivery segment with a new 15-minute service, aiming to rival Swiggy’s Bolt and other fast-delivery platforms. While the company has not officially announced the feature, it is already live on the Zomato app.

A dedicated “15-minute delivery” tab appears under the app’s Explore section, showcasing quick-to-prepare and ready-to-eat meals from select restaurants. The service promises deliveries from outlets within a 2-kilometer radius, offering a slightly longer delivery time than Swiggy Bolt’s 10-minute guarantee.

Zomato’s move into ultra-fast food delivery comes as the quick commerce industry gains traction. This launch follows the introduction of Bistro, a quick commerce venture by Zomato-owned Blinkit, which plans to deliver healthy juices, snacks, and meals in minutes. While Bistro is yet to become operational, its website hints at a significant expansion into health-focused quick service.

Swiggy launched its Bolt service in October and revealed during its Q2 earnings that 5% of its food orders were already coming from the quick-delivery option.

Other players in the space include Ola, which introduced a 10-minute food delivery service, Ola Dash, in Bengaluru, and Zepto, which launched a standalone app called Zepto Café to meet the growing demand for ultra-fast deliveries.

The competition among food and grocery delivery companies to master ultra-fast deliveries is becoming the next major battleground. Zomato’s foray into this space is a clear indication of the market’s potential and the high stakes involved in winning over consumers looking for convenience and speed.

With quick delivery services redefining customer expectations, Zomato’s latest offering signals its intent to carve out a significant share of this rapidly growing market.

Published on: Jan 08, 2025, 8:02 AM IST
