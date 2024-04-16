Zomato launches India's first electric fleet for larger orders; here's what CEO Deepinder Goyal said

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to X (formerly Twitter) today to announce the launch of India's first large order fleet. The innovative fleet is specifically tailored to handle group, party, and event orders, promising enhanced customer experiences and convenience.

Goyal highlighted the challenges customers faced with previous delivery options for large orders, stressing that the new fleet aims to address these shortcomings comprehensively. With a capacity to serve gatherings of up to 50 people, the all-electric fleet signifies a significant step towards sustainability and efficiency in food delivery services.

Previously, large orders were managed by multiple regular fleet delivery partners, often resulting in suboptimal customer experiences. Zomato's dedicated large order fleet seeks to streamline this process, ensuring that every aspect of the delivery meets the company's high standards.

Acknowledging that the fleet is a "work in progress," Goyal revealed plans to incorporate further enhancements to elevate the delivery experience. These enhancements include cooling compartments and hot boxes with temperature control, aimed at preserving the quality and freshness of the delivered food items.

Goyal's announcement underscores Zomato's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. Quoting from the book on Zomato Culture, he emphasised the company's ethos of prioritising product and service excellence over profit maximization. The launch of the large order fleet exemplifies this philosophy, reflecting Zomato's dedication to serving communities with cutting-edge solutions.

The introduction of India's first large order electric fleet marks a significant milestone in the evolution of food delivery services. As Zomato continues to refine its offerings and expand its reach, customers can expect unparalleled convenience and satisfaction when ordering for group events and gatherings.