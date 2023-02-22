Zomato launches new service 'Everyday' offering home-cooked meals starting at Rs 89

Zomato has launched a new Zomato Everyday service. The new service aims to offer food that tastes like home. Zomato claims this food will be cooked by 'real home-chefs' at affordable prices. The company announced the move via a blog post. The new Zomato Everyday service will primarily serve food to a demography that stays away from their families and doesn’t always have access to home-cooked meals. Zomato Everyday is currently available in select areas of Gurgaon only.

How will Zomato Everyday work?

Zomato's food partners will collaborate with the home-chefs. These chefs will design each recipe in order to provide quick and 'wholesome food at the best prices within minutes'.

The process of ordering food will mostly remain the same. According to Zomato, the user will have to simply browse the menu, customise their meal, and get the food delivered at their doorstep within minutes.

Zomato Everyday Pricing

Zomato has claimed that the home-made food won't be expensive. The online food ordering service will provide food starting at a price of Rs 89.

Similar offerings

Zomato also has a section called Healthy that offers a similar product but the food is made by commercial outlets/ cloud kitchens. It is still not clear how Zomato will maintain a quality check with home-cooked food.

Healthy Zomato offers food 'curated by nutritionists and it is prepared by restaurants. The pricing is also at a level similar to restaurant food. Healthy also offers macros of some of the popular dishes in order to attract fitness buffs.

