Truecaller revamped for iOS, Android; call history streamlined, SMS auto categorisation and more

Truecaller is releasing an all new redesigned app for both iOS and Android users. The popular caller ID app is releasing two big features - full-screen caller ID and smart SMS for automatically categorising messages.

With this new version of the application, Truecaller aims to streamline call history, SMS and instant messaging conversations into a single tab, the new Home screen. This will show all communications at a glance, making it easier and faster for users to stay connected.

"Communication in 2020 is easier in many ways, but also complicated by the vast amount of ways to connect with people and information. There is a need to streamline this experience, we believe. In recent years we have seen how Truecaller has become your communication hub where all spam - calls and SMS - is identified and there is no need to switch between different apps for calls and messages. With this update we want to make it even more easier for our users to have streamlined communication," says Sandeep Patil, Managing Director at Truecaller. He added that "At a time when we should be working to support each other in unity, it is unfortunate to see many scammers and fraudsters trying to capitalise on these difficult times. For over a decade now, Truecaller has been the main line of defense against such activity."

The new home tab will have all messages and calls merged into a single list. The latest activity will be visible on the Home tab, and users can enter the conversation with a single click to make a voice call, VoIP call, chat, text and more. Based on consumer feedback, Truecaller has added a full-screen caller ID. Instead of the small floating pop-up, the information will be displayed on the full screen. The Caller ID will showcase colours to identify what type of call it is: blue for calls from contacts or unknown numbers, purple for Priority calls from businesses or delivery services, red for known spammers, and gold for users with upgraded Gold accounts. Smart SMS will automatically sort messages into four distinct groups: personal, important, others, and spam. For this, Truecaller is using advance, on-device machine learning. For instance, all financial and payment notifications will be categorised in the Important tab. Users will be able to choose to pay a transactional SMS straight from the app or have Truecaller remind them later. Given the security concerns, Truecaller clarified that all processing happens offline and no message leaves the mobile device. All transactional information is securely stored on the mobile. This feature will be India first for all Android users.