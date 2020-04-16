WhatsApp adds new feature to beta app for iPhone users

WhatsApp has announced that it has added a new feature to the iOS variant of the WhatsApp beta app. This new feature adds a 'Context Menu' in chats. The context menu had previously appeared in the older updates of the beta app but was removed by WhatsApp for reasons that still remain unknown. The 'Info' option has now been added to the context menu.

The context menu pops up when a user long presses a message in a chat. The options in the context menu include 'star', 'reply', 'forward', 'copy' and 'delete'. Now, with the new update, the 'info' option has been added. The new context menu will appear in both group and personal chats.

The context menu, part of the latest update to WhatsApp beta for iPhone, comes with version number 2.20.50.21, as reported by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo.

As part of the update, WhatsApp beta has temporarily removed Share Sheet integration from the app. The feature was added to the beta app in the previous 2.20.20 update. According to WABetaInfo, the feature has been removed because there was an issue causing the share screen to crash.

The Share Sheet is the menu that pops up whenever a user tries to share a file with someone. This menu basically shows the platform through which the file can be shared, including WhatsApp. Share Sheet integration in the previous update used to show WhatsApp contact suggestions right in the Share Sheet itself thus making sharing files a lot quicker for iPhone users.

