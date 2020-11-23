WhatsApp goes live with 'Disappearing Messages' feature in India

About two weeks after officially introducing the 'Disappearing Messages' feature, WhatsApp has released the update for its Indian users. Users can now update their app and use the feature across all platforms including Android, iOS, desktop, KaiOS, and web.

Announcing the feature, WhatsApp has said in its blog, "WhatsApp messages often live on our phones forever. While it's great to hold onto memories from friends and family, most of what we send doesn't need to be everlasting. Our goal is to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn't have to stick around forever. That's why we're excited to introduce the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp."

The disappearing message is an opt-in feature, which when turned on will delete the message sent after seven days. The feature can be turned on for individual as well as group chats. Once the Disappearing Messages feature is on, the selection controls all messages in the chat thereafter.

"This setting won't affect messages you previously sent or received in the chat," WhatsApp said in its support page. If you want to save a message before it disappears, you can either take a screenshot or enable auto-download.

Talking about the seven days time period, WhatsApp noted in the blog, "We're starting with 7 days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren't permanent while remaining practical so you don't forget what you were chatting about. The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don't."

When the Disappearing Message feature is turned on in a chat, it will notify the other contact as well about the activation of the feature. However, if a Disappearing Message is forwarded to a person who has Disappearing Messages turned off, the message will not disappear in the forwarded chat. Also, if a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will then only be deleted when a user restores from a backup.

Here is how you can enable Disappearing Messages feature on your WhatsApp:

- First, update your WhatsApp on either Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

- After updating the app, open the WhatsApp Chat Window

- Tap on the contact name, you want to turn the disappearing message feature on.

- Select Disappearing Message on.

WhatsApp had earlier rolled out WhatsApp Pay, Always Mute and the enhanced storage tool, before rolling out Disappearing Messages.