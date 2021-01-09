WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: WhatsApp's new policy sparks concerns, Telegram, Signal roast

WhatsApp's new policy update has sparked concerns among netizens with most users saying that they would now prefer a different chatting app. The Facebook-owned messenger app said that as part of the policy update, it will share user data with other Facebook companies. The message elaborates for users the ways WhatsApp handles data and how it partners with Facebook to allow integrations across multiple apps.

The message enraged WhatsApp users with a host of them threatening to leave the app and join its rivals. And its rivals -- Telegram and Signal -- were just waiting to hear that.

Signal that has recently been endorsed by Elon Musk tweeted that a lot of people have asked them how to move their group chats from other apps to Signal. The app's bio on Twitter reads, "Say 'hello' to privacy". "A lot of people have been asking how to move their group chats from other apps to Signal, and Signal group links are a great way to get started. Drop a group link into your former chat app of choice like you're dropping the mic on the way out," it said.

A lot of people have been asking how to move their group chats from other apps to Signal, and Signal group links are a great way to get started. Drop a group link into your former chat app of choice like you're dropping the mic on the way out. pic.twitter.com/q49DeZufBG â Signal (@signalapp) January 7, 2021

The app also said that verification codes are currently delayed across several providers because "so many new people are trying to join Signal right now".

Meanwhile, taking potshots at WhatsApp, Telegram shared a meme of the two Spider-Man pointing at each other. Instead of Spider-Man, the meme showed the icons of WhatsApp and Facebook, meaning they are all the same in the end.

WhatsApp users might have taken to social media to look for alternatives but the privacy concerns have not stopped netizens from rolling out the choicest of memes.

Whatsapp before :- We have end-to-end encryption. Your data is safe with us.



Whatsapp now:-#WhatsAppPrivacyPolicypic.twitter.com/D9vUuYxePY â Karan (@kyayrrkaran) January 9, 2021

Everyone now after reading whatsapp's new privacy and policy#WhatsAppPrivacyPolicypic.twitter.com/AgNjnKT8sm â Indiangirlgamer (@indiangirlgamer) January 9, 2021

The Social Dilemma (2020)



This might be a good time to think about WhatsApp alternatives. âð¼#WhatsAppPrivacyPolicypic.twitter.com/FY55JGeOZL â Thejus! (@Tjz_kr1) January 8, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg ki call aai thi whatsapp secure nahi rhyðð#WhatsAppPrivacyPolicy#WhatsappPrivacypic.twitter.com/UKoEQIewMN â Bilal Rajput (@BilalRaput) January 8, 2021

#WhatsAppPrivacyPolicy#WhatsApp



People hyping single me who

Over privacy who got only

Protection on pdf,memes

Whatsapp n screenshots. pic.twitter.com/1r1mhpkTZX â Sana shine (@sana_foodie) January 8, 2021

