OnePlus 7 image leaked: Check out notch-less design, release date, expected price

OnePlus 7 is shaping up to be the most exciting phone of 2019. The Chinese phone major is expected to showcase the all new OnePlus 7 device at the coming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The There could also be another 5G OnePlus device this year. Ahead of the launch, a new image of the phone has been leaked online by Chinese tipster, Steven Sbw. The image shows that the OnePlus 6T successor will have a full view edge-to-edge screen with no punch-hole camera.

Earlier, OnePlus had to face the ire of its fans for the iPhone-esque notch in OnePlus 6. OnePlus later implemented the water-drop style notch in its OnePlus 6T device. With OnePlus 7, the company is getting rid of the notch all together. Rumours are that OnePlus 7 would come with a sliding front camera design. At the back, there would be three vertically-aligned cameras. There phone's reders also show an LED flash sitting right below the rear cameras. Meanwhile, the company's logo is printed on the back side of the device; a fingerprint scanner is not visible on the back.

Now, OnePlus had announced earlier that they would be releasing one of the first 5G phones in the market. But, they never named OnePlus 7 as that phone. So, OnePlus 7 may not necessarily be the 5G phone they are talking about. In that case, it could all well be OnePlus 7T. There is also a chance, however, that their 5G phones would be an entirely new line of products altogether. According to report, OnePlus 7 could be 5G compatible, thanks to the Snapdragon 855 chipset. The price of the phone isn't out yet but going by the rumours, OnePlus 7 could be priced around Rs 38,999 or Rs 39,999.

OnePlus is also going to implement Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.0. UFS is a high-performance interface designed for use in applications where power consumption needs to be minimised. UFS brings higher data transfer speed and increased reliability to flash memory storage.

Earlier, OnePlus launched its fastest device called OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. The phone was launched with 10GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of internal storage for smoother multi-tasking. The OnePlus 7 could mimic the McLaren Edition as far as speed is concerned and could have a 10GB RAM version.

Edited By: Udit Verma

