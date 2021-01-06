OnePlus 9 Pro leaked again, tipped to support 45W wireless charging

Highlights OnePlus 9 Pro has been leaked ahead of launch.

OnePlus 9 Pro is leaked to bring 45W wireless charging.

OnePlus 9 series could bring three new phones.

The last few weeks we have seen a number of rumours about the OnePlus 9 series with reports hinting at a possible mid-March launch for the smartphones. Reports have suggested that unlike its predecessors, the OnePlus 9 series will bring with itself three new models -- OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Lite. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has now emerged about the OnePlus 9 series smartphone.

The latest information comes courtesy of tipster, Max Jambor, who has revealed some information about the wireless charging support for the OnePlus 9 devices. As per Jambor, the OnePlus 9 Pro will support up to 45W fast wireless charging support. This will interestingly be an upgrade over the OnePlus 8 Pro which brought with itself support for 30W wireless charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro is also being tipped to pack reverse wireless charging that will enable the device to charge other smartphones or accessories such as wireless headphones.

Max Jambor has also claimed in the latest leak that the OnePlus 9 will also come with support for wireless charging, however, he did not specify the exact speed at which it will wirelessly charge. Although, 91Mobiles claims to have gotten hold of this information, adding that the phone will bring with itself 30W wireless charging and will support reverse wireless charging too. While the publication has had a rather sketchy record in the past, with many of its leaks falling flat, this calculated guess of theirs could actually be on point.

Apart from this, previous leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 9 smartphones may skip on packing a periscope camera. This information has come courtesy of tipster Digital Chat Station who recently revealed to his followers on Weibo that the OnePlus 9 series will pack a regular telephoto lens -- as opposed to a periscope lens. As per the information shared by the tipster, there is no word on why the company is doing so, but it is hinted that the decision could have been taken as a result of supply chain issues.

Previously, we've seen reports about the OnePlus 9's camera module which is being said to be heroed by a 50-megapixel lens. As per a leak on SlashLeaks, the phone will feature a three-camera system, the mainstay of which will be a 50-megapixel Ultra Vision wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture. The leak also reveals that this lens will be coupled with a 20-megapixel Cine Camera, an ultrawide lens with f/1.8 aperture. As for the third lens in the setup, there will be an OIS assisted 12-megapixel telephoto camera with autofocus and an f/3.4 aperture.