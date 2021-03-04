Oppo to launch its first fitness band Band Style on March 8

Highlights Oppo Band Style will be company's first fitness band launching on March 8.

The fitness band will be launched alongside the F19 series.

Oppo Band Style will come with 12 workout modes and an oximeter.

Oppo Band Style will be the company's first fitness band that comes at a time when almost all its rivals have their own versions. The new Oppo Band Style is set to be launched alongside the F19 series on March 8. Much like any other standard fitness band in the entry-level segment, Oppo Band Style is touted to come with real-time heart rate monitoring and SpO2 measurement, giving users an idea of their health metrics. Oppo is claiming the Band Style will have 12 workout modes, which although a bit fewer than 14 modes on Realme Band are enough to take care of most exercise regimes.

It is a bit strange to launch the fitness band at this time, however. Had it been last year sometime around the onset of the pandemic, the fitness band would have made sense. A few months back, OnePlus launched its first band with almost the same set of specifications as the upcoming Oppo Band Style. Meanwhile, Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 5 and its Redmi brand introduced the Redmi Smart Band. Realme, which is Oppo's spinoff, launched its fitness band in March last year but it upgraded its smartwatch portfolio back in December. There is a growing demand for fitness bands in the market but it would have been better if the fitness band from Oppo came last year.

Oppo Band Style features

Oppo has detailed the features of the upcoming Band Style. The fitness band will come with real-time heart rate monitoring that will detect any problems that the heart rate may indicate. The fitness band will use heart-rate monitoring along with SpO2 monitoring to detect sleep disorders. The Oppo Band Style will feature a health-monitoring function that will keep sleep patterns in check and tell the user if there are any deviations from what is medically recommended.

SpO2 monitoring is essentially blood oxygen level monitoring that has become very useful ever since the pandemic. Last year, there was a huge demand for oximeters, which is also when tech companies began to focus on this feature to let users measure the level of oxygen in their blood. Even Apple introduced the blood oxygen level measurement tool with last year's Apple Watch Series 6. During an eight-hour sleep cycle, the Oppo Band Style is touted to conduct non-stop SpO2 monitoring 28,800 timesfully measuring the user's body oxygen saturation.

The 12 workout modes on the Oppo Band Style will comprise running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket, Yoga among others. The data measured when these modes are activated will be logged into the HeyTap Health app, which will also be used for pairing the Oppo Band Style band with a phone. It will definitely be supported on Android but whether there will be support for iOS remains to be seen.