Poco X3 Pro price leaks days ahead of launch

Poco is set to launch its new smartphone later this month. Expected to be the Poco X3 Pro, the smartphone will be launched in India on March 30 but will be unveiled in global markets on March 22. Poco has claimed that this smartphone will be a successor to 2018's Poco F1 in terms of performance. The Poco F1 was positioned in the mid-range category and became popular because of its high performance to value ratio.

Few details about the upcoming smartphone have already emerged. Now, a European retailer has also leaked the prices of the Poco X3 Pro. According to the link, the Poco X3 Pro price in the global markets will be set at just 269 (Rs 23,250) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB variant of the smartphone is tipped to sell for 319 (Rs 27,572).

Given Poco's pricing in the past and what it had achieved with the Poco F1, the India pricing of the Poco X3 Pro is expected to be on the aggressive side. Both the variants are likely to be positioned under Rs 25,000. However, an official word on it will be out only on March 30.

The phone is expected to be offered in Metal Bronze, Frost Blue, and Phantom Black.

The Poco X3 Pro will follow-up last year's Poco X3 in the country. The Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 5 layer. It was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 SoC coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone runs Android 10 OS with MIUI 12 custom skin on top.

The Poco X3 Pro should be powered by a more powerful processor. There are rumours claiming that it can pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. There are other reports claiming that it can actually pack a Snapdragon 860 SoC. It will allegedly have a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 48 MP main sensor, with an ultrawide along for the ride next to macro and depth shooters.

To recall, the Poco X3 features a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots. It has a 20MP selfie snapper on the front and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone packs a 6000 mAh battery.