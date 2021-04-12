PUBG Mobile makers working on new sci-fi shooter game and it may be PUBG Mobile 2

Highlights PUBG Mobile makers are working on a new game codenamed Vertical.

PUBG: New State, the upcoming game from the makers of PUBG Mobile, is still some time away from its release. And while that game will amplify the battle royale experience, Krafton, the company that owns PUBG Mobile, is likely working on another mobile title. But, in case you got excited thinking this new game will be like PUBG Mobile, you may not like what has to follow. According to a report, this new game will not be a Battle Royale. Instead, it will be a sci-fi shooter game.

The information comes courtesy of PlayerIGN on Twitter. The user has said that PUBG (read Krafton) is working on a new open-world sci-fi shooter game, and it is codenamed "Vertical." This project is in very early stages right now and there is some evidence to back that up. The user has shared some screenshots on Twitter showing job openings in the company, and they are related to this new project. There is a word that this "Vertical" game may be ready for release two to three years later because it will use Unreal Engine 4, which means it is going to be a long wait for fans.

Before PUBG: New State came through as the next big thing from the PUBG Mobile maker, there was speculation that PUBG Mobile 2 is around the corner. But PUBG: New State is not the sequel to the world-popular game. Instead, the report has suggested this new project called "Vertical" at the moment may be PUBG 2. And if that holds water, the sequel of the PUBG Mobile will not be a Battle Royale. And that might be a bit less adventurous for some players who are hooked to the amazing game techniques of PUBG Mobile as they are.

Talking about PUBG: New State, the upcoming game has garnered 10 million pre-registrations on Google Play Store. The game is in the development phase right now but the company is gathering interest with pre-bookings for Android. Krafton has not said when it will release the new game, but it is expected to be out later this year. The company has said that there will be some alpha tests during the second quarter of 2021 in a "limited number of regions."

PUBG: New State is an expansive game and is set in the year 2051 with post-apocalyptic vibes. The official page of the game says, "Coming in 2021, PUBG: NEW STATE features the most realistic battle royale experience you will find on mobile. Players will be able to drop in and explore a new map that expands the lore, experience graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming, master the best and most dynamic gunplay on the market, and enjoy next-generation survival features that evolve the battlegrounds."