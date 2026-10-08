Cupid shares hit fresh record high: Multibagger stock zooms 288% in six months; what analysts say

Last month, Cupid Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya further raised his stake in the company by acquiring 5,90,304 shares through an open market transaction, according to an exchange filing made by the company after market hours on Monday.

The acquisition represents 0.04 per cent of Cupid's total equity. Following the transaction, Halwasiya's personal shareholding in the company rose to 34.71 per cent, while the aggregate shareholding of the promoter and promoter group increased to 47.66 per cent.

Technical view

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Cupid has remained in a secular uptrend, indicating overheated conditions. The 280–270 zone is expected to provide strong support, coinciding with the 20-DEMA and a well-established consolidation area. Given the prevailing momentum, investors may consider trailing profits with a disciplined approach, as long as the positive trend remains intact."

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Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, stated, "The stock is in a strong bullish setup with a clear breakout from the recent consolidation and higher-high formation. The momentum remains positive, and sustaining above Rs 330–335 can support further upside."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted, "Support is placed at Rs 320, while resistance is seen near Rs 350. A decisive move above Rs 350 could trigger further upside towards Rs 360. The stock is expected to trade within the Rs 320-360 range in the short term."

Cupid Q1 results

Cupid reported a strong financial performance for the June quarter of FY27. Its net profit surged 194 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 44.15 crore, compared with Rs 15.01 crore in Q1 FY26.

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Total income increased 142 per cent YoY to Rs 156.98 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 59.80 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA zoomed 265 per cent YoY to Rs 60.06 crore from Rs 16.47 crore.

The company's EBITDA margin improved to 39 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 28 per cent in Q1 FY26.

Cupid is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of male and female condoms, water-based personal lubricants and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits. It also has a portfolio of Consumer Healthcare and FMCG products.