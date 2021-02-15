PUBG Mobile Season 18 release date, upcoming features, and new map: Here is what we know

Highlights PUBG Mobile Season 18 is expected to be released in March-end.

The Season 17 Runic Power is underway for PUBG Mobile players.

The Season 18 is likely to bring the Karakin map and new weapons.

PUBG Mobile Runic Power is currently available under the Season 17 of the battle royale game, and it will last for a couple of more weeks. This season brought some interesting features such as runic powers that players can leverage to fight enemies. Players are engaged in completing RP missions right now in the Season 17, but as soon as this season ends, PUBG Mobile will freeze the RP section for 24 hours while the players' rank will be reset in preparation for the next update, the Season 18. The PUBG Mobile Season 18 will bring a new Karakin map, a new vehicle, and other interesting features soon but when is this season coming out?

Before I talk about when the next season of PUBG Mobile is coming and what all new features it will bring, a little about PUBG Mobile's current state in India. The game is still banned in India following last year's order issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Although PUBG Corporation made several arrangements for the game to escape the ban and get permission, the government is not budging over its decision. The last we heard about PUBG Mobile's situation in India was last year when a report suggested the game could be released only after March.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 release date

If you have been playing PUBG Mobile in the beta mode, chances are you already have received the version 1.3.0 and along with it the Season 18 features. But beta means there may be a few things that PUBG Mobile wants to fix and only then this update will be rolled out to all players. Going by the usual cycle that PUBG Mobile follows, the Season 18 should arrive after March 21, which is when the Season 17 Runic Power is slated to end. This means the PUBG Mobile Season 18 may arrive towards the end of March.

How to play Season 18

To be able to enter the Season 18 with the next update, you will need to buy the Royal Pass. The Elite Pass costs 600 UC (Unknown Cash) while you will need to spend 1800 UC to buy the Elite Pass Plus.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 features

The stable version will include most features from the beta version 1.3.0 of PUBG Mobile. This means there will be the Karakin map that will be available to players. It will be the sixth battle royale map after Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Livik. It is located on the North African coasts and stretches two square kilometres. The Karakin map is dry, has an open environment, and is filled with boulders. The Karakin map supports only Classic Mode that can have a maximum of 64 players. There will be a Demolition Zone mechanic available on the map.

There will also be new weapons in the new season. The PUBG Mobile Season 18 will bring a sticky bomb that can destroy a wall after sticking to it by a throw. After buildings are blown up, players will have new hideouts to crouch behind to defend themselves from attacks. In fact, there are some "hidden spaces" that can be unlocked only after buildings are destroyed using the sticky bomb. There is also a new firearm called Panzerfaust that shoots rockets, which explode on hitting a surface. This weapon can damage thin walls, penetrate objects within a six-metre range. This is a single-use weapon, which is why players cannot use it more than once during the gameplay. There is also a new Mosin Nagant Sniper rifle.

A gameplay video of PUBG Mobile Season 18 posted by YouTuber Sameer TG Gaming shows two new outfits, new weapon skins, and equipment skins, as well. The outfits include a modern assassin and an assassin from the future. The weapon skins include pink and yellow SCAR-L skin, a pink UZI skin, and a golden, grey smoke grenade skin. There is a toy-themed helmet skin with a combination of pink, yellow, and green colours. There will also be a blue camouflage-themed parachute skin in the new season of PUBG Mobile.