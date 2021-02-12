Realme X7 to go on first sale on Flipkart today: Should you buy this 5G phone?

Highlights Realme X7 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor inside.

It comes with 64MP triple cameras on the rear and a 16MP selfie camera.

Realme X7 supports 5G connectivity and is a future proof phone.

Realme X7 first sale will be today on major online channels. The marquee smartphone in the new X7 series brings 5G, much like the bigger sibling X7 Pro. But they have discernible differences between them, the ones that justify the price gap between the two phones. While I will come to the price of the Realme X7 in a while, it is important that I tell you that X7 is among the very few smartphones that bring 5G connectivity in the mid-range market, even though 5G is nowhere in sight right now.

The Realme X7 was first launched in China as the V15 5G. Yes, the X7 that the company launched in India a few days back is not the same as the one available in China. And the differences are not too many between the two models. While the Chinese X7 5G has four cameras -- similar to those on the X7 Pro 5G, the one for India has three, much like how V15 5G has them. The selfie camera on the Indian X7 is a 16MP shooter while the X7 of China has a more capable 32MP camera. But both phones draw their power from the MediaTek processor that also brings 5G to them.

Realme X7 price in India, sale details

The Realme X7 comes in two variants, both priced differently. The one with 6GB of RAM inside costs Rs 19,999 and the one with 8GB of RAM is priced at Rs 21,999. The sale begins at noon today on Realme online store, Flipkart, and other mainline channels. The offline sale of the phone is not confirmed to have started yet but you can visit the nearest Realme Store to check for yourself. The Realme X7 comes in Nebula and Space Silver colours.

Realme X7 sale offers

If you are a customer of ICICI Bank card, you can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 flat on the purchase of the Realme X7 on Realme online store. Also, if you have an Axis Bank card, you get Rs 1,500 off on the purchase made on Flipkart. These discounts are also applicable to EMI transactions made using either card on either platform. There is no-cost EMI option available, as well.

Under the new Realme Upgrade Program, which is a personalised version of the Flipkart Smart Upgrade, you can grab the X7 for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,399 for the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, respectively. What you need to do is exchange an old, used phone while purchasing the X7 on Flipkart.

Realme X7: Should you buy?

Realme X7 packs some interesting specifications for the price. It has a big 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout and 60Hz refresh rate, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, supports 50W fast charging on the 4310mAh battery inside, and has a 64MP main camera supported by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. Now, these specifications are clearly less powerful, at least on paper, than what the Realme X7 Pro has. But even, in reality, this set of hardware does not materialise into making a great phone for the price.

The Realme X7 has a good OLED display with nice colours but it lacks a high refresh rate, which is disappointing. The Dimensity 800U processor can handle multitasking well but it begins to struggle a bit when you play high-end games with full graphics. The cameras are good but not as much as I saw Realme 7 Pro cameras performing in my review last year. And the battery lasts for more than a day but the 50W charging is clearly less powerful than the 65W fast charging, which the Realme 7 Pro comes with. If 5G is not a priority -- or rather is meaningless -- to you, you can check other options that give you a little better set of specifications than what X7 can give. But if 5G is why you are attracted to X7, you may as well go ahead and get this phone in today's sale.