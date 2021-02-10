Redmi K40, K40 Pro appear on TENNA ahead of launch with Mi 11-like camera modules

Highlights Redmi K40 and K40 Pro have appeared on TENNA.

Redmi K40 launch is confirmed for February 25.

Both smartphones likely to have similar designs.

Redmi K40 and K40 Pro have appeared on Chinese certification website TENAA ahead of their launch. The listing gives us the first look at the possible designs of the two smartphones. The Redmi K40 launch has already been confirmed for February 25 by and Redmi general manager Lu Weibing while the Pro model can arrive on a later date. The smartphone is confirmed to feature smallest hole-punch in the world and the company executive also hinted at its possible price.

Both the smartphones will feature similar designs according to the images posted on TENNA. Both the phones will feature a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display. At the back, it features a rectangular camera module with curved corners which is very similar to what we have recently seen on the Mi 11. The camera system seems to have two large camera sensors and two smaller sensors. This is for both the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro.

The smartphone will come with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (around Rs 34,000), Weibing had revealed last month while confirming the launch. The smartphone will be more aggressively priced than the Mi 11 which is powered by the same processor. However, the exact pricing along with the configuration will be known only on February 25.

As far as the specs go, Weibing also revealed that the phone will come with the "smallest" selfie camera hole, stereo speakers, and a "great" battery life. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC. It can feature a flat display that may have a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) panel. The smartphone is tipped to have 33W fast charging support. The battery backing the phone could reportedly be a 45000mAh pack.

Coming to the front camera, Weibing has said that the Redmi K40 will feature a centre-positioned punch-hole display to house the selfie camera. He said that this has been done in a bid to achieve highest possible screen-to-body ratio and this is why Xiaomi is also looking to introducing the smallest punch-hole cutout seen on a phone yet.

There is still no word on the India availability of the phone. Xiaomi had launched the Redmi K20 in India in 2019 but decided against bringing the Redmi K30. There is a chance that the Redmi K40 might be rebranded for India market too.