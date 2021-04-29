Redmi Note 10 price in India increased within two months of launch

Highlights Xiaomi has increased Redmi Note 10 price.

All variants to cost Rs 500 more in country.

The phone was launched early March.

Xiaomi has surprisingly increased the price of its latest Redmi Note 10 within two months of its launch. The price of all variants of the Redmi Note 10 has been increased. All variants of the phone will now cost Rs 500 more starting April 29. The new price is applicable on both online and offline channels. Xiaomi hasn't provided a reason for the price hike. India Today Tech has reached out to Xiaomi to understand the same will update the story with its statement.

To recall, the Redmi Note 10 was launched at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs 13,999. After the price hike, both the variants will sell for Rs 500 more. The new prices are now reflecting on Amazon India website. Interestingly, the decision comes in less than two months after the launch.

The Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC and runs Android 11-based MIUI 12 custom skin. The phone has quad rear cameras at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. There is a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Xiaomi has also launched two Pro models in the series. These included the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The Pro models have bigger 6.67-inch Super AMOLED displays with 120Hz of refresh rate. The Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 64-megapixel main camera while the Note 10 Pro Max boasts of a 108-megapixel main shooter.

In a recent interview with India Today Tech, Xiaomi India chief Manu Kumar Jain had talked about various challenges being faced by the smartphone makers including a global chip shortage and fluctuating costs of components. However, he had added that Xiaomi is doing its best to absorb these costs.