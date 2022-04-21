Apple iPhone SE 2022 review: Small in size, big on power

Specs: 4.7-inch Retina HD display, 1334x750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi, A15 Bionic chip, iOS 15, IP67 rated, 12MP camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture, 7MP front camera, 144 grams

Price: Rs 43,900 onwards

Colour: Starlight, Red, Midnight

Strap: With the 6-inch plus screen size becoming a new standard, Apple’s iPhone SE with under a 5-inch screen is suited for compact hands and single-hand use.

With the new iPhone SE, Apple has kept it simple. It’s an old bottle with new wine. I say so because the design and build are borrowed from the older gen iPhone SE that was launched in 2020. But at the same time, Apple has added its latest A15 Bionic chip, which is powering the latest gen iPhone 13 series.

The new iPhone SE has glass at the front and back with an aluminium band matching the colour. Even with glass, it is water and dust resistant with an IP67 rating. Plus it supports Qi-wireless charging too. There’s a 4.7-inch screen with thick bezels at the top and bottom, plus TouchID below the display that comes in handy to unlock the phone and authorise App Store purchases. Measuring 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm, it feels compact, and I found it rather comfortable to operate using my right hand. While holding it was a delight, the display appeared a bit cramped. Especially because I switched to the iPhone SE from the massive 6.7-inch screen of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. While initially, I struggled a bit while typing emails and browsing the web, I got used to the display within a week. This 4.7-inch LED display is nowhere close to the Super-AMOLED screens on the Samsung smartphones but is bright with great sunlight legibility. To help screen colour match the surroundings, Apple has added its True Tone feature too.

Dual to triple-camera setups have become a standard in mid-range to premium category smartphones but Apple has continued with a single rear camera on the iPhone SE 2022. But the 12MP rear camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture, up to 5x digital zoom, and optical image stabilisation does not disappoint. More so because Apple has put to use its powerful processor and software that does the magic. The images captured looked bright and vibrant but some of them lacked details. Portrait mode where the subject is in focus with the blurred background was powered by software that did a fairly impressive job. The A15 Bionic chip contributes with computations that make photos look good. Smart HDR 4 improves contrast, lighting and skin tones. The phone lacks night mode but Apple’s Deep Fusion tries to compensate. As iPhone’s default camera app does not support manual settings, Photographic Styles, just like on the iPhone 13 Pro, allows adjusting tone and warmth. The last setting gets saved by default. The phone also records 4k videos at 30fps.

Some of the hardware does feel old but one thing the iPhone SE 2022 does not compromise is the performance. Apple’s A15 Bionic chip along with the iOS 15 handles all sorts of loads with ease. Right from games like Call of Duty to Asphalt 9, there wasn’t any screen stutter or lag. Although the 4.7-inch screen is a bit small but edited a few 4k videos (captured on the device itself). Frankly, none of the Android phones in this category can handle such a task so smoothly. There was a time when the Android smartphones with flagship processors were available in this price range or less but that’s not the case anymore. Add to this, the regular OS updates. But instead of the 64 GB variant, the higher storage of 128 GB or 256 GB storage would be a better option. More so because the OS updates files are heavy and even many games and apps run into a few GBs.

While the battery life isn’t a plus point, it isn’t disappointing either. It just managed to last a day with average usage. The iPhone isn’t accompanied by an adapter but if you invest in a 20W or higher adapter, it can charge up to 50 per cent juice in about 30 minutes.

Verdict: There aren’t many phones in the market for small hands. But if you're looking for one, nothing beats the iPhone 2022. But fairing as an entry-level iPhone, the previous-gen iPhone 12 had retailed for as low as Rs 34,000 post discounts during festive sales. The iPhone 12 houses a powerful dual camera and the Bionic chip A14 that does not compromise on the performance.

