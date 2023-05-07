Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Review: Performance meets play

Last year, I remember calling the Asus Zephyrus M16 (2022) a beast dressed in a suit. Well, this year the beast gets stronger, and suit gets shinier but also expensive. The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 monicker has earned itself a special place among the gamer community and this new version should be no exception. The laptop looks and feels similar but not identical. Despite that, you'll notice the difference right off the bat. Let's take you through the good, bad and ugly of the new Intel-powered Zephyrus M16 (2023).

Getting right to business. How does it handle gaming? The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) runs on Windows 11 Pro and has up to an Intel Core i9-13900H processor, which is capable of handling demanding games and tasks with ease. It also has up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with 150W max TGP, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, and DLSS 32, making it a powerful gaming laptop, almost the best configuration you could ask from a rather compact form factor.

The laptop feels smooth and the 240Hz display adds to the entire experience. We played some demanding games like Death Stranded and there were no visible stutters of frame drops. The fans kick in early into the gaming session but they are effective in dispersing the heat. Using the Armoury Crate, you can adjust the performance for better or worse, depending on your requirements. Compared to last year, the new cooling system seems to be more efficient.

The gaming performance is top-notch and one of the best you can get in this form factor. The big 16:10 aspect ratio enhances the experience even further. The glass trackpad is nice and big, but slightly firm to click. You'd anyway fare better with a mouse for gaming. On the plus side, the audio is loud and clear, not as impressive as MacBook Pros but better than most gaming laptops. You would be absolutely fine even if you forget your headphones at home.

All that performance but no good display to show it off? That would've been embarrassing. We are happy to report that's not the case at all for the M16 2023. In fact, Asus has improved its display technology. The laptop has bright display panel going all the way to 1000 nits. The display gets a QHD resolution and 240Hz/3ms Mini LED display with Pantone Validation, 100% PCI-P3 & Dolby Vision. The display is the real winner in this new version. The crisp, bright display coupled with the 16:10 aspect ratio is perfect for gamers and creative professionals alike. It is great to use while gaming, and also while working on creative tasks like editing and working on Excel.

The build quality of the laptop is sturdy, as always, and the keyboard feels more firm than last year's model, providing better feedback to the user. Compared to last year's model, the ROG M16 doesn't have a lot to show, but that's not a bad thing. The performance has been taken to the next level, and the overall experience is better.

Zephyrus M16 display is one of its biggest strengths

One factor that may not work in its favour is the price. The new line-up starts at Rs 3.65 lakh which much is steeper than last year's M16. The jump from the RTX 3080Ti to RTX 4090 GPU and the better display tech can be the two reasons why the new M16 is more expensive.

In conclusion, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) is an excellent choice for gamers and power users who want a high-performance laptop with a stunning display. The improved features and enhancements have taken the already great Zephyrus M16 2022 to the next level but the price hike is substantial. I wouldn't suggest an upgrade from last year's model. However, if you are looking for an all-new, no-compromise gaming laptop in a relatively compact form factor, the Zephyrus M16 2022 may be it.

