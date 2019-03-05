Audio-Technica launches ATH-M50xBT wireless over-the-ear headphone

Japanese audio equipment company, Audio-Technica has announced the launch of yet another wireless over-the-ear headphones in the country. The company claims ATH-M50xBT to be the world's most acclaimed studio monitoring headphone. Priced at Rs 18,490, this wireless headphone will be available exclusively on Amazon India.

"Although our M-Series models were originally designed as professional studio monitor headphones, they have become a favourite of discerning music listeners worldwide," says Robin Ghose, Audio-Technica India, Business Development Manager Professional & Consumer. "The ATH-M50xBT offers the same sonic signature that has made the ATH-M50x an audio industry standard, along with the convenience of Bluetooth wireless operation."

Featuring a closed-back, it houses a 45mm large-aperture driver, which has the capability of a 15-28,000 Hz wide frequency range for studio-quality sonic accuracy and musical enjoyment. Similar to the original ATH-M50x, even one this one has rare-earth magnets and copper-clad aluminium wire (CCAW) voice coils. It even retains a robust construction, fold-flat design with 90-degree swiveling ear cups, along with professional-grade ear pads and headband. Controls are mounted on the left ear cup for handling phone calls, music playback and volume adjustment.

In addition, it has the touch control feature for easy access to smartphones' voice assistant technology. The ATH-M50xBT is also compatible with the Audio-Technica Connect app for iOS and Android, which provides an array of convenient tools and features. It features Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with aptX and AAC codecs for the best-possible wireless audio reproduction. The internal battery is claimed to provide up to 40 hours of backup on a full charge and can be used as a wired headset using the bundled cable. The headphone comes with a 1-foot USB charging cable, detachable 3.9-foot cable with microphone for wired operation and a handy carrying pouch.

Established in 1962, Audio-Technica Corporation in Japan offers a wide range of products under its own brand and is a leading OEM supplier of audio transducers, optical sensors and a variety of specialty devices. Other than selling headphones, the company is selling microphones, turntables, smartmixers and conference systems in the Indian market. Kei Hifi, Green Solutions and SKE Audio Tech are the authorised distributors, Reliance Digital is the Retail partner and Flipkart and Amazon are the online partners for Audio-Technica.

