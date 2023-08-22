EVM EnWrist smartwatch review: Your stylish health companion

EVM is a 'Made In India' consumer electronic brand umbrella of Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and the EnWrist smartwatch emerges as an example of innovation and functionality. With its sleek design, comprehensive health features, and versatile customisation options, the EnWrist smartwatch is not just a time-telling device; it can become your personal health and lifestyle companion.

Design and Display

The EVM EnWrist smartwatch captures attention at first glance with its trendy rectangular dial and a comfortable strap that ensures it blends effortlessly into your daily attire. The generous 1.96-inch TFT display is touch-enabled, providing a smooth interface for effortless navigation through its features and health metrics. The adjustable light control ensures optimal visibility in any lighting condition, while the quick notification sensors make staying updated a mere flick of the wrist away.

Customisation is key, and the EnWrist smartwatch delivers. Choose from a plethora of pre-set watch faces or upload your own photos and landscapes to truly make this smartwatch an extension of your personality.

Seamless Connectivity and Convenience

The EnWrist smartwatch is more than just a timekeeper – it's your personal assistant. With the 'Do Not Disturb' mode, you can enjoy moments of uninterrupted focus. On the flip side, it seamlessly syncs with your smartphone to display phone calls, SMS, and alarm notifications, ensuring you never miss a beat.

The Quick Dial Pad feature transforms the smartwatch into a communication hub, enabling you to initiate calls effortlessly. Want to capture a candid moment or change the track without reaching for your phone? The EnWrist smartwatch's remote camera and music control features make it a true extension of your digital life.

Also Read Hollywood vs AI: Why famous actors including Oppenheimer, Barbie cast are on strike

Empowering Health and Sports

Elevate your fitness journey with the EVM EnWrist smartwatch's extensive health and sports features. With over 130 sports modes to choose from – be it cycling, football, cricket, or badminton – this smartwatch is your personal trainer for diverse activities. The AI Voice assistant support ensures you stay motivated and informed during your workouts.

Now, the processing power of the watch was a bit of a hindrance during a longer workout session with the watch's interface hanging up on me. A bit of a wait or double taps solved the issue.

For a holistic health perspective, the EnWrist smartwatch offers a suite of health monitoring features. Keep a vigilant eye on your heart rate, track your sleep patterns for a restful slumber, and use the SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Meter) to gauge your overall well-being.

Seamless Integration

Pairing the EVM EnWrist smartwatch with your Android or iOS device is effortless, extending your smartphone's capabilities onto your wrist. The watch lasted a full day with all the connectivity and health features enabled and a workout session with it.

Final Thoughts

The EVM EnWrist smartwatch isn't just about telling time – it's about embracing a healthier, more connected lifestyle. Its modern design, customisable faces, and an array of health and sports features make it a versatile and stylish companion. The smartwatch is currently available at Rs 4,999 on the official evmzone website.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India