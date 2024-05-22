Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PC) Review - A Samurai Epic Refined

Platform: PC (Steam)

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Played On: ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 16 (2024) G634 featuring Intel Core i9-14900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU

Ghost of Tsushima was a phenomenal swan song for the PlayStation 5, a beautiful and brutal samurai epic that captured the hearts and minds of players everywhere. Now, gracing PC with its presence in the Director's Cut, the game not only maintains its original splendour but also leverages the power of PC hardware to deliver a truly breathtaking experience. Played on the powerhouse ROG Strix SCAR 16 (2024), equipped with an Intel Core i9-14900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, Ghost of Tsushima transcended mere gameplay and became a visual masterpiece.

A Story Forged in Fire and Steel

Set during the first Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274, Ghost of Tsushima tells the story of Jin Sakai, a samurai forced to abandon his honourable code in order to protect his homeland. As the Ghost, Jin employs guerilla tactics and unorthodox methods, challenging his own principles and evolving into a legend whispered on the wind. The narrative is expertly crafted, filled with moments of both quiet reflection and exhilarating action. The added Iki Island expansion seamlessly integrates into the main storyline, offering further insight into Jin's past and adding hours of compelling gameplay.

A Visual Feast Fit for a Shogun

The world of Tsushima is undoubtedly the game's crowning achievement. From rolling fields of golden pampas grass to the serene beauty of ancient temples, every inch of the island pulsates with life. The transition to PC brings with it a wealth of graphical enhancements, allowing for uncapped frame rates and resolutions surpassing the capabilities of even the PS5. Playing on the ROG Strix SCAR 16 with its RTX 4090, Ghost of Tsushima was a visual feast. The game ran flawlessly, rendering silky smooth gameplay at 4K resolution with all settings maxed out.

The ray-traced reflections and shadows added another layer of realism to the already gorgeous world. The wind-swept leaves danced across the ground, casting intricate shadows, while the reflection of the setting sun shimmered on the surface of tranquil ponds. It was truly a sight to behold, making exploration all the more rewarding.

Combat that Flows like Water

Ghost of Tsushima’s combat is a thrilling blend of elegant swordplay and brutal efficiency. Players can choose between the honourable path of the samurai, engaging in duels with swift and precise strikes, or embracing the Ghost’s shadowy tactics, utilising stealth and deception to eliminate enemies silently.

The addition of haptic feedback support for controllers on PC further enhances the immersion. Every parry, every swing of the katana, reverberates through your fingertips, making combat even more visceral and engaging. The game truly comes alive on PC, offering a level of responsiveness and visual fidelity that console versions simply can't match.

Verdict

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut on PC is the definitive way to experience Sucker Punch Productions’ masterpiece. The powerful hardware of the ROG Strix SCAR 16 unlocked the full potential of the game, showcasing its breathtaking beauty and fluid combat in all its glory. Whether you're a seasoned samurai or a newcomer to the shores of Tsushima, this is an experience not to be missed.

Score: 9/10

Pros:

Stunning visuals enhanced by ray tracing and uncapped frame rates

Engaging and emotional story

Deep and satisfying combat system

Iki Island expansion adds significant content

Excellent performance on PC, especially with high-end hardware

Cons:

Some open-world activities can feel repetitive.