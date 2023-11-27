GoPro Hero 12 Black review: Raising the bar in the world of action cameras

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is the latest flagship in the company's camera lineup. At first glance, its resemblance to the Hero Black 11 might suggest minimal changes, but the evolution of its capabilities and functionalities continues, primarily aiming to assist creators and video professionals. Let’s have a deep dive into the GoPro Hero 12 Black.

One notable change that both seasoned users and newcomers will appreciate is the design tweak. The flip-down mounting fingers at the base remain on this iteration as well. The inclusion of a standard 1/4-20 tripod mount between these fingers eliminates the necessity for a separate GoPro-to-tripod adapter, streamlining the setup process. The absence of a dedicated adapter for tripod mounting is a welcome change, especially for those familiar with the perpetual hunt for misplaced tripod adapters. This enhancement not only expands mounting possibilities but also facilitates swift transitions between tripod and GoPro mounts without requiring an adapter, offering newfound convenience.

Enhancements in battery longevity mark a significant stride in the Hero 12 Black. The integration of an Enduro battery, coupled with optimisations such as omitting GPS support, extends shooting time significantly. Notably, the camera showcases a doubling in runtime for shooting at 5.3K/60 and 4K/120, catering to various shooting preferences.

While the device excels in prolonged shooting, the inherent challenge of managing heat still persists, especially at higher resolutions and faster frame rates. The camera's compact, waterproof build coupled with its potent processor and battery necessitates occasional shutdowns to safeguard against overheating.

Another addition is the inclusion of HDR video capabilities, supplementing the previously available HDR photo feature. This enhancement aids in accentuating shadow details and controlling overexposed highlights, though it may impart a slightly unnatural aesthetic, typical of HDR imagery.

Moreover, the introduction of a 9:16 framing setting for vertical videos, alongside the option of an expansive 177-degree angle of view with the Max Lens Mod, accommodates the growing preference for vertical video content, simplifying shooting without requiring elaborate mounting setups.

The Hero 12 Black further streamlines audio functionalities by allowing the use of wireless earbuds like Apple Airpods via Bluetooth. This feature facilitates wireless mic usage, enabling seamless audio capture even when distanced from the camera, alongside voice command support and audible camera notification prompts.

For professional users, the incorporation of GP-Log encoding, coupled with 10-bit colour and available LUTs, expands colour control and dynamic range, offering unprecedented control over colour correction and grading. Additionally, the wireless timecode syncing feature among multiple Hero 12 Black cameras simplifies multi-camera editing in editing software like Premiere or Final Cut Pro.

Ultimately, the Hero 12 Black combines professional-grade enhancements with user-friendly features. Whether it's HDR video, enhanced stabilisation, vertical shooting capabilities, or simplified controls in Easy mode, these additions cater to a wide spectrum of users, marking a compelling upgrade from its predecessor.

