HP Envy Move All-in-One PC 24-cs0047in review: The ultimate portable grab-and-go computer

In the realm of computing, the demand for flexibility and mobility has become increasingly paramount. Enter the HP Envy Move 23.8” All-in-One PC, a device designed to cater to the needs of modern users who refuse to be tethered to a stationary workstation. With its innovative features and impressive specifications, the HP Envy Move aims to redefine the concept of productivity on the go. But does it deliver on its promises? Let's delve deeper into what this device has to offer.

Design and Portability

The first thing that strikes you about the HP Envy Move is its sleek and portable design. Clad in a shell white colour with a speckled texture pattern, this all-in-one PC exudes sophistication. But it's not just about looks; the Envy Move is equipped with features that make it truly portable. From its integrated handle to its kickstand feet, this device is engineered for mobility. Tired of being confined to your desk? Simply grab the Envy Move and take it wherever you please, whether it's from countertop to tabletop or from room to room.

Performance

At the heart of the HP Envy Move lies a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. With up to 4.6 GHz of processing power thanks to Intel Turbo Boost Technology, multitasking becomes a breeze. Coupled with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a spacious 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, this all-in-one PC offers ample storage and memory for all your computing needs. Whether you're crunching numbers, browsing the web, or streaming your favourite movies, the Envy Move handles it all with ease.

Display and Multimedia

The Envy Move features a stunning 23.8-inch QHD touchscreen display with IPS technology, delivering crisp visuals and vibrant colours from any angle. With a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and a brightness of 300 nits, every detail pops on screen, making for an immersive viewing experience. And with integrated Intel UHD Graphics and adaptive audio by B&O, the Envy Move ensures that your multimedia content looks and sounds its best. Whether you're watching movies, playing games, or video conferencing with colleagues, you can expect nothing short of stellar performance.

Connectivity and Convenience

When it comes to connectivity, the HP Envy Move leaves nothing to be desired. With a variety of ports including HDMI, USB Type-A, and USB Type-C, as well as support for Realtek Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, you can easily connect to all your favourite devices and peripherals. Plus, with features like the HP Wide Vision 5 MP IR privacy camera and integrated dual array digital microphones, staying connected has never been easier. And let's not forget about the included HP 720 White Touchpad Integrated Bluetooth Keyboard, which adds an extra layer of convenience to your computing experience.

Battery Life and Sustainability

One of the standout features of the HP Envy Move is its rechargeable battery, which allows you to use the device cord-free for up to 4 hours on a single charge. And with support for fast charging, you can get up to 50% battery capacity in just 45 minutes, ensuring that you're always ready to go. But it's not just about convenience; the Envy Move is also committed to sustainability, with 55% post-consumer recycled plastic, ocean-bound plastic in speaker enclosures, and 100% recycled polyester in speaker and pocket fabric. With its EPEAT registration and ENERGY STAR certification, the Envy Move is as eco-friendly as it is innovative.

Verdict

In conclusion, the HP Envy Move All-in-One 24-cs0047in AiO PC (9R4N9PA) is a game-changer in the world of portable computing. With its sleek design, powerful performance, and innovative features, it offers the perfect blend of style and substance. Whether you're a busy professional or a casual binge watcher, the Envy Move has something to offer everyone. So why be tied down to your desk when you can move with the HP Envy Move? It is available at a starting price of Rs 1,24,999.