Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 review: The ultimate analogue camera

Fujifilm's Instax Mini 99 emerges as a fun addition to the Instax series, offering a plethora of features tailored for enthusiasts seeking enhanced control and creativity within the realm of analogue photography. Released in March 2024, the Instax Mini 99 represents a significant leap forward from its predecessors, particularly the Mini 12, catering to individuals desiring more than just the basic functionalities of a budget-friendly model while remaining firmly rooted in the analogue tradition.

Design and Features

The Mini 99 boasts a sleek design reminiscent of vintage aesthetics, departing from the playful contours of its predecessor, the Mini 12, in favour of sharper angles and a sophisticated black textured finish. Notably, it inherits the tripod thread from its predecessor, the Mini 90, allowing for improved stability during shooting. Furthermore, a rechargeable and removable Lithium-Ion battery powers the Mini 99, offering convenience and sustainability, albeit requiring external charging. Additional enhancements include a unique metal cylinder accessory that provides added grip, particularly beneficial for capturing vertical prints.

Optics and Controls

Equipped with a 60mm f12.7 lens, the Mini 99 delivers versatile coverage suitable for various shooting scenarios, from portraits to landscapes. The inclusion of three focusing ranges enhances precision, allowing users to tailor their shots to specific distances. Noteworthy control features include exposure compensation dials, offering options to lighten or darken images, and a selection of six colour effects, applied through physical mechanisms rather than digital manipulation. These innovative features, complemented by the ability to adjust exposure settings and shooting modes, empower photographers to unleash their creativity while maintaining the charm of analogue photography.

Performance and Image Quality

The Mini 99 excels in producing vibrant prints with enhanced detail, thanks to its advanced exposure control and color effects. Whether capturing scenes in bright daylight or dimly lit environments, the camera offers sufficient flexibility to achieve desired results, minimizing the risk of over or under-exposure common in basic analogue models. Additionally, the introduction of vignetting effects and colored LEDs adds a touch of artistry to photographs, enhancing their visual appeal without compromising the authenticity of the analogue process.

Limitations and Considerations

While the Mini 99 represents a significant advancement in analogue photography, it is not without limitations. Composition through the optical viewfinder may pose challenges, particularly in close-range shooting, although adjustments in viewfinder coverage mitigate accuracy issues. Furthermore, the absence of a selfie mirror may hinder precise framing for self-portraits, necessitating adaptation to shooting blind in such scenarios.

Verdict

Overall, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 stands as a testament to innovation and creativity in analogue photography. Its blend of advanced features, including customizable colour effects and exposure controls, elevates the shooting experience, making it a worthy investment for enthusiasts seeking enhanced control and artistic expression. While alternatives such as discounted Mini 90 models offer comparable functionalities, the Rs 17,999 Mini 99 remains the pinnacle of analogue excellence in the Instax series, embodying Fujifilm's commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and versatility in instant photography.