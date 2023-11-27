HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 14 review: Balancing power with portability for the on-the-go professional

HP's Pavilion Plus Laptop 14 stands out in the Pavilion lineup. Traditionally known for budget-friendly computers, the Pavilion range sat a step below the higher-end Envy and Spectre models. However, HP is changing the game by introducing Pavilions that firmly sit in the midrange segment, prioritising lightweight design over just competitive pricing. And when I got my hands on the Pavilion Plus 14, the sleek metallic chassis immediately caught my eye. It felt reassuringly sturdy yet impressively lightweight, making it a perfect fit for my on-the-go lifestyle. The laptop weighs 1.4 kg and is 17.5 mm thick.

Using this laptop was like unlocking a portal to vibrant visuals. The 2.8K OLED screen delivered crisp images and a wide array of colours, making movie nights or editing sessions an absolute delight. The HDR mode with its 500 nits brightness was a game-changer for me, especially when working on graphics-intensive projects.

Underneath that stylish exterior lies some serious horsepower. The 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with the 16GB RAM, handled multitasking like a champ. Whether I was jumping between multiple browser tabs or editing photos while streaming music, the Pavilion Plus 14 never broke a sweat. The Thunderbolt 4 port was a lifesaver, offering fast data transfer.

Audio by B&O was a treat; it brought my favourite tunes to life, and the dual speakers surprised me with their depth. The HP Wide Vision 5MP IR camera was impressive for video calls, though the manual shutter was a thoughtful touch for privacy-conscious folks like me.

The battery life held up well, lasting through most of my workday. But the option for fast charging was great, especially during those last-minute rushes when I needed a quick top-up before heading out.

The inclusion of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was a pleasant surprise; it provided a convenient escape during breaks.

Overall, the HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 14 is a solid contender in the laptop arena coming in at Rs 99,999 price point, blending performance with style.

