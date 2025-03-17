iQOO Neo 10R review: A gamer's delight with bigger battery

iQOO has built a reputation for delivering high-performance smartphones at aggressive prices, often earning the “flagship killer” tag. The Neo 9 Pro was a great example of this, offering impressive power, fast charging, and a solid camera setup without breaking the bank. Now, a year later, the iQOO Neo 10R arrives with a few refinements rather than sweeping upgrades.

At first glance, the Neo 10R doesn’t stray too far from its predecessor in terms of design and display, but under the hood, there are notable changes, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a larger 6,400mAh battery, and AI-driven software enhancements. The question is, does this justify an upgrade?

Design: Familiar Yet Subtle Refinements

iQOO has kept the overall form factor unchanged, but the back panel now has two distinct finishes. The MoonKnight Titanium edition is a more understated, professional-looking design that mimics the iPhone 15 Pro’s Titanium Gray, while the Pixel Gradient variant brings a lavender-to-white fade, aimed at gamers.

Despite maintaining a polycarbonate frame to keep costs down, the build quality feels solid. At 196g and just 7.9mm thick, the Neo 10R still manages to pack a significantly larger battery than before. It now boasts an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, a minor but welcome upgrade for durability.

Display: More of the Same (Which Isn’t a Bad Thing)

The 6.78-inch AMOLED display remains unchanged from the previous generation, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. While some brands are pushing for curved displays, iQOO wisely sticks to a flat panel, ensuring practical usability for gaming and everyday tasks.

With HDR10+ support and peak brightness levels that hold up well outdoors, the display remains one of the best in its segment. While it may not be a major step forward, there was little to fix in the first place.

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Brings More Power

Under the hood, the iQOO Neo 10R now runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, replacing the previous Gen 2 chip. This ensures better power efficiency and improved gaming performance, thanks to Qualcomm’s latest optimisations.

The phone comes in two RAM and storage configurations:

• 8GB LPDDR5X RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

• 12GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB UFS 4.1 storage

Storage speeds have improved, making app launches and game loading times snappier on the higher-end variant. While the UFS 3.1 model may feel slightly dated, it still holds up well for everyday performance.

Battery and Charging: Big Gains, Slight Trade-offs

One of the biggest upgrades is the 6,400mAh battery, now using silicon-carbon technology. This allows for a higher power density without increasing the phone’s thickness. The trade-off? Charging speeds have dropped from 120W on the Neo 9 Pro to 80W.

While this may seem like a downgrade, real-world charging times shouldn’t be dramatically slower, and the extended battery life is likely worth it. If longevity matters more to you than ultra-fast top-ups, this is a net positive.

Cameras: Small Sensor Changes, Big Expectations

At first glance, the camera setup appears similar, but iQOO has swapped out the sensors for newer ones.

• 50MP primary camera (Sony IMX882) with OIS

• 8MP ultra-wide (Galaxy Core GC08A3-WA1XA)

• 32MP selfie camera (Galaxy Core GC32E1-WA1XA)

The Sony IMX882 promises better low-light performance, while the higher-resolution 32MP front camera should improve selfie quality. However, with no dedicated telephoto lens, zoom shots will still rely on digital cropping.

We’ll need more testing to determine how much of an improvement these sensor changes actually bring, but the Neo 9 Pro already had a solid main camera, so expectations are high.

Software: Funtouch OS 15 with AI Optimisations

The Neo 10R runs Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15, with a stronger emphasis on AI-driven optimisations. While the UI remains customisation-heavy, iQOO has integrated native AI tools for tasks like intelligent app management and enhanced photography enhancements.

Funtouch OS has come a long way in terms of fluidity, and with longer software support now becoming an industry norm, iQOO will need to ensure this phone gets sustained updates to stay relevant.

Can the Neo 10R Still Be a “Flagship Killer”?

The iQOO Neo 10R starts at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, putting it up against tough competition. The Nothing Phone 3a, Poco F6, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 all fall within the same bracket, each offering their own strengths in terms of design, camera, and software experience.

While Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a larger battery, and new camera sensors are solid upgrades, charging speed cuts and minor design refinements may not feel revolutionary. That said, if you’re looking for raw performance, gaming optimisation, and an all-day battery, the iQOO Neo 10R still makes a strong case for itself.

A full review will be needed to see how it stacks up against its rivals, but for now, it looks like iQOO has refined rather than redefined its “flagship killer” formula and for many, that might be enough.