Lava ProWatch ZN review: Raising the bar for affordable smartwatches

Lava ProWatch ZN review: Raising the bar for affordable smartwatches

Is the Lava ProWatch ZN review: Raising the bar for affordable smartwatch a noteworthy addition to the wearable tech landscape? Let's find out.

Prowatch by Lava Prowatch by Lava

The Lava ProWatch ZN has been launched to be a commendable contender, boasting a plethora of features designed to elevate your daily routine. As we delve into its intricacies, is the ProWatch ZN a noteworthy addition to the wearable tech landscape? Let's find out.

Design & Display

The ProWatch ZN stands out with its sophisticated design, featuring a sleek zinc alloy metal body that exudes elegance and durability. Its 1.43” large AMOLED display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Always On Display (AOD) functionality adds convenience, allowing quick glances at essential information without the need to constantly wake the device.

Performance & Connectivity

Powered by a robust RTL8763EWE chipset and Bluetooth version 5.2, the ProWatch ZN delivers seamless performance and enhanced connectivity, facilitating swift transitions and smooth interactions. Its high-level PPG sensor, coupled with a comprehensive suite of health-tracking features, ensures accurate monitoring of vital signs, activity levels, and stress metrics.

Battery Life & Durability

One of the standout features of the ProWatch ZN is its impressive battery life, with almost 2 days of usage on a single charge, catering to the demands of modern lifestyles. Moreover, its IP68 waterproof rating and salt spray-tested stainless steel straps underscore its resilience against the elements, making it an ideal companion for both urban adventures and outdoor pursuits.

User Experience & Customisation

With over 150 versatile watch faces to choose from, including customisable options, the ProWatch ZN offers a personalised touch to suit individual preferences and style sensibilities. The multifunctional rotating crown enhances navigation through the intuitive UI, while the inclusion of in-built games and smart notifications adds a dash of entertainment and utility to the user experience.

Integration & Support

Syncing effortlessly with the Prospot Control Center App, the ProWatch ZN ensures seamless integration with your digital ecosystem, allowing for hassle-free management of settings, updates, and data synchronisation. Unfortunately, the app isn't available on Apple's App Store.

Verdict

In conclusion, the Lava ProWatch ZN presents a compelling proposition for smartwatch enthusiasts seeking a blend of style, performance, and value. With its thoughtful design, robust features, and user-centric approach, it embodies the essence of modern wearable technology, elevating the daily experiences of its users with finesse and flair. Priced at Rs 2,599 the ProWatch ZN seems a great proposition for many.

Published on: Apr 23, 2024, 1:42 PM IST
