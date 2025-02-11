OnePlus 13R review: The mid-range champ evolves

A new year, a new OnePlus number series lineup, and another contender for the best value-for-money flagship. The OnePlus 13R follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, the OnePlus 12R, with a competitive price and serious flagship-level features. But is it just another incremental update, or has OnePlus truly stepped up its mid-range game? After a month of real-world use, I have my verdict.

Design: Sharp, Sleek, and Familiar

OnePlus has refined its design philosophy with the 13R, embracing a flat frame and display while retaining its signature circular camera module. The difference? This time, the camera module isn’t attached to the side frame, giving the phone a cleaner look.

Holding the 13R, you instantly feel its premium build - an aluminium frame with a matte finish that exudes class, though it can be a little slippery. Fortunately, it’s not a fingerprint magnet, and OnePlus provides a solid silicone case in the box. The Astral Trail variant I reviewed has a textured matte glass back that beautifully mimics star trails. It’s subtle but adds character.

The button layout remains unchanged, with volume and power buttons on the right and the beloved Alert Slider on the left. The SIM tray, Type-C port, and loudspeaker are at the bottom, while the top houses a secondary mic, IR blaster, and another speaker. An IP65 rating ensures it can handle occasional splashes but not full submersion.

Display: Incremental Upgrades, Same Stunning Quality

Specs-wise, the 6.78-inch LTPO 4.1 AMOLED display remains mostly the same as the 12R - 1.5K resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. What’s new? Slimmer bezels that contribute to an even better screen-to-body ratio.

The colours are punchy yet accurate, and the brightness levels - peaking at 4,500 nits - ensure excellent outdoor legibility. Scrolling feels incredibly smooth, thanks to LTPO tech dynamically adjusting the refresh rate. The addition of Aqua Touch 2.0 and Glove Mode enhances usability in different conditions.

The optical under-display fingerprint scanner continues to impress, offering fast and reliable unlocking. Watching content, gaming, or even just browsing feels immersive on this panel.

Software: OxygenOS 15 Brings AI Tricks

Running Android 15 with OxygenOS 15, the OnePlus 13R delivers a near-stock experience with a few OnePlus customisations. OxygenOS has matured well, with slick animations and minimal bloatware. You’ll find some pre-installed apps like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Netflix, but these can be removed.

New AI-powered features include AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, AI Eraser, and Reflection Eraser in the Photos app. Some are hit-or-miss, but AI Eraser and Reflection Eraser are genuinely useful for removing unwanted elements from pictures.

Another neat addition is "Share with iPhone," which simplifies file transfers between iOS and Android - something OnePlus users will appreciate. Open Canvas allows for better multitasking, though its full potential is best realised on larger displays.

OnePlus has committed to four years of OS updates and six years of security patches, ensuring longevity.

Performance: Smooth as Ever, Cool Under Pressure

Packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the OnePlus 13R delivers top-tier performance. Everyday tasks, app switching, and gaming feel effortless, and the phone doesn’t break a sweat even under sustained load.

Gaming performance is stellar. Titles like BGMI and Genshin Impact run smoothly at max settings with no noticeable frame drops. The 9,925mm² vapour chamber cooling system works well, keeping temperatures in check during extended gaming sessions.

The stereo speakers are loud and well-balanced, with a hint of bass. Call quality is solid, with dual microphones ensuring clear voice pickup.

Cameras: Smarter Choices, Better Results

The OnePlus 13R ditches the unnecessary 2MP macro lens in favour of a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom - a much-needed upgrade. The camera setup includes:

- 50MP primary sensor (Sony LYT-700, f/1.8, OIS)

- 50MP telephoto (Samsung S5KJN5, f/2.0, 2x optical zoom)

- 8MP ultrawide (112° FoV, f/2.2)

- 16MP front camera (f/2.4)

Daylight photos from the main sensor are crisp, with excellent colour reproduction, strong dynamic range, and good detail retention. The telephoto lens captures sharp 2x shots with colours closely matching the primary sensor.

The ultrawide lens, while decent, still exhibits slight colour variation and distortion, but it’s serviceable. Low-light performance sees improvements, especially in Night mode, which retains details well with minimal noise. However, the ultrawide and telephoto sensors struggle in low light.

The selfie camera does well in good lighting but introduces noise in low light. Video recording tops out at 4K 60fps, and while stabilisation is great in Ultra Steady mode (1080p), it’s less effective in 4K.

Battery Life: Power That Lasts

One of the biggest upgrades is the 6,000mAh battery, up from the 5,500mAh on the 12R. Despite this, the phone remains slim and comfortable to hold.

Battery performance is fantastic:

- 7-8 hours of screen-on time with heavy use.

- 32 hours and 16 minutes in the HD video loop test.

Charging speeds remain at 80W SuperVOOC, filling the battery in about 1 hour 30 minutes. A quick 30-minute charge gets you around 40%, which is enough for a full day of moderate use.

Verdict: A Worthy Successor? Absolutely.

The OnePlus 13R refines an already great formula, addressing key pain points like the outdated macro camera and adding meaningful upgrades. With a better battery, improved cameras, a stunning display, and flagship-tier performance, it comfortably sits at the top of the mid-range flagship category.

At Rs. 42,999 (12GB + 256GB) and Rs. 49,999 (16GB + 512GB), it undercuts competitors while delivering a near-flagship experience. If you own the 12R, the upgrade might not feel essential, but if you’re coming from an older OnePlus or a different mid-ranger, this is a fantastic choice.