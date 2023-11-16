Oppo Find N3 Flip review: A smartphone that exudes style with substance; but is it worth going for?

Foldable smartphones are no longer a novel concept, having undergone extensive experimentation by various companies. In recent years, these devices have evolved significantly, with a focus on refining their functionality and utility. Oppo's Find N3 Flip, although promoted as a great camera phone, stands out as a productivity powerhouse. The device's cover screen alone boasts capabilities comparable to those of a compact smartphone. If you've been considering the purchase of a foldable phone, the Oppo N3 Flip is a compelling buy, as it blends cutting-edge features with a sleek design.

Specs: Cover screen: 3.2inch display, main screen: 6.8 inch, 50MP + 32MP +48MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9200, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, Color OS 13.2, 4300mAh, 192 grams, Flipped open: 166.4x75.8x 7.79mm; folded: 85.5 x 75.8 x 16.45mm; Price: Rs 94,999Luxuriously Aesthetic

If you seek a chic flip phone, the Oppo N3 Flip is a compelling choice. Crafted from a blend of metal and Gorilla Glass Victus, this phone exudes a luxurious aesthetic. The Cream Gold variant, with its subtle shimmer, is a definite head-turner, while those leaning towards a more understated look can opt for the sleek black variant. Even the hinge, where the phone folds, features a premium texture.

In its closed state, the front showcases a vibrant vertical 3.2-inch screen on the left, a prominent circular camera module adorned with Hasselblad branding on the right, in a design that feels remarkably comfortable in hand. Unfolding the phone reveals a spacious 6.8-inch AMOLED panel. However, the taller form factor may present a slight challenge in reaching the top half of the screen when operating the device single-handedly. The placement of control buttons remains consistent, whether the phone is closed or open, with the power button and volume controls on the right and the alert slider on the left.

The evolution of Flip phone design has transcended mere aesthetics, seamlessly integrating style with functionality. Leading brands have embraced the concept of cover screens, offering users quick access to essentials such as notifications, incoming calls, and select applications. While I appreciated the horizontal cover screen on Samsung's Z Flip 5, my newfound admiration lies with the OPPO Find N3 Flip and its vertical display.

Flipped:

Featuring a 3.2-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 382 pixels, the cover screen on the OPPO N3 Flip impresses with its brightness, remaining visible even under intense daylight thanks to its 900 nits peak brightness. Beyond the customary quick settings, notifications, and widgets, the versatility of the cover screen extends to running full-fledged applications. I found myself effortlessly accessing Gmail for emails, managing WhatsApp messages, and even responding using the QWERTY keyboard (albeit a tad cramped). Google Maps proved invaluable for navigation during drives, and both YouTube and YouTube Music have been thoughtfully optimized for seamless functionality on the cover screen. Despite its compact feel, the performance is remarkably smooth.

In addition to pre-installed apps, the cover screen supports a range of third-party applications, including Outlook, AccuWeather, X (formerly Twitter), MyFitnessPal, Strava, among others. The cover screen also proves handy for previewing shots when using the primary camera setup, a feature I'll delve into later.

In all, the OPPO N3 Flip's cover screen emerges as a convenient and efficient standalone device, enriching the overall user experience.

Unflip:

The 6.8-inch AMOLED panel on the Oppo Find N3 Flip stands out with its impressive brightness and vibrant display, even under bright sunlight (boasting a remarkable 1600 nits brightness). OPPO's commitment to display quality is evident in its support for a 120Hz LTPO variable-frequency display, offering a minimum refresh rate of 1Hz based on the specific app in use. Notably, the crease, where the phone folds, is nearly imperceptible, seamlessly accommodating swipes and navigation without any hindrance. In a departure from some other foldable designs, Oppo has achieved a gapless construction, enhancing durability and preventing the risk of items such as coins or keys becoming lodged when the device is folded. The hinge and foldable mechanism, designed for robustness, have earned certification from TÜV Rheinland, attesting that the device can endure an impressive 600,000 folds and unfolds without compromising its structural integrity.

When unfolded, the Oppo Find N3 Flip mirrors the functionality of other smartphones on the market, offering a familiar and user-friendly experience.

Performance:

In contrast to the Samsung Z Flip 5, which relies on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, Oppo has chosen a 4nm Mediatek chip for the Find N3 Flip, specifically the MediaTek Dimensity 9200. This is coupled with a substantial 12GB of RAM and a capacious 256GB of storage. The phone demonstrates robust performance, effortlessly handling a spectrum of tasks—from resource-intensive graphic games and video editing to multitasking and demanding applications like a loaded Chrome browser. The performance remains consistently smooth, with no discernible heating issues.

In my day-to-day usage as the primary device, encompassing a range of activities such as constant emails, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Twitter, occasional Instagram, documentation, audio recording, browsing, virtual meetings, and comprehensive camera testing, the Find N3 Flip exhibited commendable stability without any noticeable lag or issues.

The device operates on ColorOS 13, running on Android 13. While the transition may require some adjustment, I found that after making a few customizations in the notification settings and uninstalling unnecessary apps, the phone became well-suited to my preferences and usage patterns.

Camera:

The expansive circular camera module of the Oppo Find N3 Flip houses an impressive array of lenses, including a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP telephoto camera. The camera interface is intuitive, seamlessly allowing users to switch between these sensors with various modes. For example, in photo mode, you can easily switch between 0.6x, 1x, 2x, and even 5x zoom options.

Images captured using the primary lens with auto HDR feature showcased detailed shots with excellent color reproduction, rendering them instantly Instagram-worthy without the need for additional editing. The camera's performance in low-light conditions was noteworthy, exhibiting minimal noise. As camera shutter takes a few seconds to capture images in low light, I was able to place the phone on flat surface at 90 degree angle to capture shots conveniently.

Portrait shots were particularly effective with both humans and pets, although edges appeared slightly soft when capturing objects. The ability to adjust the depth of field during image capture added a level of creative control. The ultra-wide shots were vibrant, expanding the camera's versatility in capturing diverse scenes. Overall, the Oppo Find N3 Flip's camera system delivered impressive results across various scenarios.

To fully leverage the innovative flip design, Oppo has incorporated intuitive shooting methods. Users can capture images by tapping anywhere on the viewfinder or by simply showing their palm to the camera. The latter proves especially convenient when taking selfies using the rear camera from the cover screen. Additionally, by enabling a specific camera setting, I could swiftly launch the camera by double-pressing the volume button from the cover screen. Considering the potential for the camera lens to accumulate dirt while handling the flip phone, Oppo has implemented a thoughtful reminder to clean the lens.

In addition to the impressive array of rear cameras, Oppo has included a 32MP selfie camera that captures decent selfies. However, my preference leaned towards using the main camera lens in conjunction with the cover screen for a more comprehensive and versatile shooting experience.

Battery: Oppo has integrated a robust 4,300mAh battery into this slim device, ensuring it effortlessly endures a day of heavy usage. This includes frequent utilisation of the cover display for accessing notifications, navigation, YouTube, and the camera. The inclusion of a charger in the box is another noteworthy aspect. Using the provided charger, the Find N3 Flip takes approximately an hour to reach a full charge.

However, one notable omission is the absence of wireless charging—a feature commonly found in smartphones within this price range.

Verdict: the Oppo Find N3 Flip stands out as a stylish, innovative, and powerful device. Its flip design, impressive display, capable camera system, and efficient performance make it a strong contender in the market.

