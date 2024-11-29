OPPO Find X8 Pro review: A flagship contender or just another premium player?

The OPPO Find X8 Pro positions itself as a serious challenger in the flagship smartphone arena, boasting high-end specifications, a focus on camera innovation, impressive hardware and a price tag of Rs 99,999. But does it live up to its lofty promises? Here’s a closer look.

Design and Build: Elegance Meets Ergonomics

The OPPO Find X8 Pro doesn’t just look premium—it feels premium. With a smooth glass back and an aluminium frame, the phone strikes a balance between aesthetics and practicality. The quad-curved design is both visually appealing and comfortable to hold, though users with smaller hands may find it a tad slippery. Available in sleek colour options, like Pearl White and Space Black, it’s clear that OPPO wanted this device to stand out.

It’s not just about looks, though. The Find X8 Pro boasts IP68 and IP69 rating, making it durable for everyday use.

Display: Brilliance with a Slight Catch

The Find X8 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that boasts a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels. With a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, the screen remains legible even under intense sunlight - perfect for outdoor use. Its dynamic 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and enhances the gaming experience.

However, while the colours are punchy and the contrast is excellent, the slightly offbeat resolution (not quite Quad HD) may irk those who expect nothing short of the absolute best in a flagship.

Performance: Flagship Power in Action

Under the hood, the Find X8 Pro packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This powerhouse combination ensures that the phone breezes through multitasking, gaming, and high-performance tasks without breaking a sweat.

In benchmark tests, the Dimensity 9400 holds its own against competitors like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It performs well in demanding games like Genshin Impact, delivering high frame rates with minimal stutters. For the average user, this translates into a fast, lag-free experience for day-to-day apps and tasks.

The inclusion of AI-powered features, such as “AI Speak” for real-time text-to-speech functionality, feels like a futuristic touch. While these features are fun to explore, they don’t necessarily redefine the user experience.

Camera: Photography for Enthusiasts

OPPO’s collaboration with Hasselblad is a major talking point. The Find X8 Pro’s quad-camera system includes four 50MP sensors, making it versatile across wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto modes. The dual periscope lenses offer impressive optical zoom up to 6x and a digital zoom capability of 120x.

In real-world use, daytime photography is where this phone shines. Colours are natural, details are sharp, and the AI processing ensures balanced exposure. The zoom lenses offer consistent image quality even at higher magnifications. However, low-light photography remains an area where the Find X8 Pro could do better, as images sometimes lose detail and sharpness compared to competitors like the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

A unique feature, “AI Telescope Zoom,” promises clearer images of distant objects. While it works as advertised, the feature doesn’t deliver a groundbreaking advantage over existing flagships.

Battery and Charging: A New Standard?

Battery life on the Find X8 Pro is solid, thanks to its 5,910mAh silicon-carbon cell. With moderate use, it easily lasts a full day, and even with heavier tasks like gaming or 4K video recording, it holds its own admirably.

OPPO’s charging technology remains a standout feature. The device supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. In real-world use, this means a near-empty battery can go to 50% in just 15 minutes - a lifesaver for users constantly on the go.

Software: A Mixed Bag

The Find X8 Pro runs on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15. The user interface is clean and feature-rich, offering customisation options for those who enjoy tweaking their devices. Features like “Touch to Share,” which facilitates file transfers with compatible devices, are intuitive and practical.

That said, the bloatware on ColorOS is still an issue. While most pre-installed apps can be uninstalled, their presence on a premium device feels unnecessary. Another minor gripe is that while the software is smooth and responsive, it lacks the finesse of stock Android experiences offered by brands like Google or OnePlus.

Verdict: A Step Forward, But Not Without Flaws

The OPPO Find X8 Pro is a strong contender in the flagship market. Its stellar display, powerful performance, and fast charging capabilities make it a compelling choice for those who want a high-end device without compromise. The collaboration with Hasselblad elevates its camera game, but it’s not yet at the level of market leaders like the iPhone 15 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro is proof that OPPO is pushing boundaries in the flagship category. While it’s not perfect, it’s a well-rounded device that’s sure to turn heads. Whether it’s the right choice for you depends on your priorities - but for most, it’s an impressive package.