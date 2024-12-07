Orient Electric Aquator+ IoT geyser review: A smarter way to heat water

Water heaters are no longer mere appliances; they are becoming smart devices. The Orient Electric Aquator+ IoT 5 Star Glassline Tank Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 15L is a promising addition to the smart home ecosystem. With a blend of energy efficiency, durability, and IoT-enabled features, this model aims to redefine your water-heating experience. But does it deliver? Let’s dive into a detailed analysis.

Design and Build Quality

The Aquator+ IoT 15L water heater stands out with its sleek and modern design. The body with subtle accents blends seamlessly with contemporary bathroom decor. The compact design ensures it doesn’t occupy excessive space, making it ideal for both small and large bathrooms.

The tank is made of glassline-coated steel, a feature that enhances its resistance to corrosion and scaling. This ensures longevity, even in areas with hard water. The build quality feels robust, and the overall finish reflects premium craftsmanship, a hallmark of Orient Electric’s appliance range.

Capacity and Performance

With a 15-litre capacity, this water heater is perfect for small families or individual use. It heats water efficiently, thanks to its 2000-watt heating element. The heating time is relatively quick, and the water remains hot for extended periods due to the excellent insulation.

The inclusion of a temperature control buttons provides flexibility, allowing users to customise the water temperature as per their preferences. The heater operates quietly, which is a pleasant surprise, especially for those accustomed to the hum of older models.

IoT and Smart Features

One of the standout features of the Aquator+ is its IoT compatibility. By connecting the geyser to the Orient Smart mobile app, users can control and monitor the appliance remotely. Features include:

• Scheduling: Set the geyser to heat water at specific times, ensuring hot water is ready when you need it without consuming unnecessary energy.

• Temperature Monitoring: Check the current water temperature in real-time via the app.

• Energy Tracking: Monitor power consumption to optimise energy use.

These features are particularly useful for tech-savvy users looking to integrate smart appliances into their homes. The app interface is intuitive, although occasional connectivity lags were observed during testing.

Energy Efficiency

The geyser boasts a 5-star energy rating. The PUF insulation minimises heat loss, reducing power consumption. The BEE certification ensures compliance with energy standards, making it an environmentally friendly choice. Over time, this efficiency can translate into noticeable savings on electricity bills.

Safety Features

Safety is a critical aspect of any water heater, and the Aquator+ excels in this regard. It comes equipped with:

• Thermal Cut-out: Prevents overheating by shutting off the heater once the desired temperature is reached.

• Pressure Release Valve: Safeguards against excessive pressure build-up.

• Anti-Scale and Anti-Bacterial Properties: Ensures clean and safe water, especially important for users with sensitive skin or allergies.

Final Verdict

The Orient Electric Aquator+ IoT 5-Star Glassline Tank Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 15L strikes a fine balance between traditional reliability and modern smart technology. It’s an excellent choice for individuals or small families looking for a durable, energy-efficient, and tech-enabled water heating solution. While the IoT features add a layer of convenience, occasional connectivity hiccups may pose minor inconveniences.

Priced at Rs 8,899, this model seems like a worthwhile investment for those prioritising efficiency, safety, and smart home integration. However, if you’re not keen on IoT features, you might find better value in simpler alternatives.