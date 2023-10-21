Planning to buy a 5G phone under Rs 12,000? Consider the Poco M6 Pro

Price: Rs 10,999 onwards

Specs: 6.79 FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 4GB+64B/128GB or 6GB+128GB, 50MP + 2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, 168.60 x 76.28 x 8.17 mm, 199 grams

Emerging from the formidable shadow of an iconic brand like Xiaomi, particularly one with a renowned sub-brand like Redmi, is a formidable challenge. However, Poco has demonstrated remarkable prowess in establishing its distinctive identity over the past few years. The Poco M6 Pro is a testimonial of the same. At Rs 14,999 it competes directly with the Redmi 12 5G. But the special festive price of Rs 10,999 makes it a great buy.

Design: In the realm of budget smartphones, the Poco M6 Pro stands out with its chic design. The design sets it apart from its relative, the Redmi 12 5G. Instead of adhering to a single-tone aesthetic, this device boasts a dual-tone finish on its back panel. While the primary colour scheme leans towards green, there's a distinct black segment at the top that accommodates the camera setup and the Poco branding. The handset available in another colour option - Power Black. Undoubtedly, this dual-tone design element significantly enhances the phone's overall allure, especially when considering its price point.

This device is notably sizeable, featuring a substantial 6.79-inch display and somewhat pronounced bezels. But to keep it handy and not too heavy, Poco's choice to employ a plastic frame seems to have worked well. Exploring its physical attributes, the flat edges house the power button and volume controls on the right side, the audio port and an infrared sensor are positioned at the top, the SIM slot resides on the left, and at the bottom, you'll find the USB-C port in conjunction with a speaker grill.

In terms of device security, a fingerprint scanner is discreetly integrated into the power button, offering a swift and efficient means to unlock the device. Additionally, it supports face unlock, further enhancing its accessibility and security features.

Interestingly, Poco has added an IP53 rating, which makes it splash-resistant. And the front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. At this price point, these features can be a deal breaker for many users.

Display: Returning to the display aspect, the 6.79-inch FHD+ screen comes equipped with a punch-hole camera and boasts a 90Hz refresh rate, which is quite impressive considering the price point. Text and visuals exhibit a vivid and seamless quality, and with a peak brightness of 550 nits, visibility under sunlight conditions remains reasonably satisfactory.

Enjoying various forms of content, including streaming OTT services and even Cricket World Cup matches, at full brightness on this FHD+ display was truly enjoyable. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that the sole drawback that some users might encounter pertains to the relatively limited viewing angles on this LCD panel.

Camera: This budget-friendly smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. By default the camera captures images using pixel binning but there is an option to switch to 50MP resolution as well. In well-lit conditions, the camera exhibits swift focusing capabilities and captures images with sharpness and accurate colour representation. On some occasions, the images may appear slightly washed out, but on the whole, the camera's performance remains reasonably satisfactory.

I put the camera to the test by capturing shots of my terrace garden and the beautiful morning sky. It adeptly captured the various shades of green, red, pink, yellow, and orange. Utilizing the 2MP depth sensor, I managed to obtain some commendable portrait shots, although it occasionally encountered challenges with edge detection. There is an option to adjust depth settings both during image capture and post-editing, which is a welcomed addition.

In low-light situations, the default camera struggles, but the night mode steps in as a saviour by enhancing colours and reducing the faded appearance of images.

The 8MP front camera also performs decently, further adding to the camera's versatility.

Performance: Running on MIUI 14 atop Android 13, the Poco M6 Pro is driven by the capable Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, which adeptly handles everyday tasks. This encompasses activities such as email access, camera usage, gaming, web browsing, social media engagement, and content streaming. While it may not be a gaming powerhouse, it smoothly runs games like BGMI without encountering any noticeable lag.

Incorporating an IR blaster, Poco has included the practical Mi Remote app, which proves handy for controlling a variety of electronic devices, including air conditioners and televisions. The phone comes pre-loaded with numerous apps like Facebook, Dust Settle, Block Puzzle, Jewels Blast, Netflix, PhonePay, World Trip, and more. Thankfully, the majority of these pre-installed apps can be uninstalled to declutter the device.

The Poco M6 Pro is offered in three storage configurations: 4GB of RAM paired with either 64GB or 128GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. And while it lacks a dedicated slot for a microSD card, you can use the secondary SIM card slot for expanding storage if needed.

Poco has incorporated a substantial 5,000 mAh battery into the device, which effortlessly provided me with a full day and a half of usage on a single charge. The phone also ships with a 22.5W charging adapter, which takes approximately two hours to completely recharge the battery.

In conclusion, the Poco M6 Pro, starting at just Rs 10,999, emerges as a promising 5G smartphone offering commendable performance and reliable battery life. If you're in the market for an affordable 5G-enabled device, this is certainly worth considering.