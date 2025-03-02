Powerbeats Pro 2 review: A solid sports earbud for both your Apple and Android ecosystem

When Beats first launched the original Powerbeats Pro in 2019, they were a game-changer in the world of true wireless earbuds, particularly for athletes. Their secure fit, powerful bass, and long battery life made them a go-to choice for fitness enthusiasts. Now, six years later, the Powerbeats Pro 2 arrives in a market that has changed drastically.

In 2025, athletes have far more options, including open-ear earbuds designed specifically for workouts, allowing for better situational awareness. The Powerbeats Pro 2 still sticks to the over-ear hook design, offering a snug, sealed fit rather than the open-ear approach that many brands have embraced.

With head-tracked spatial audio, ANC, and an integrated heart-rate monitor, the Powerbeats Pro 2 makes a compelling case for itself. But does it justify the premium price, or has time caught up with Beats? Let’s break it down.

Design and Fit

The Powerbeats Pro 2 stays true to its roots, featuring large ear hooks that wrap around the ear for extra stability. This is a double-edged sword. On one hand, they provide one of the most secure fits in the TWS category, making them ideal for high-intensity workouts. On the other hand, they take longer to put on compared to most modern earbuds.

The design itself is bulkier than most competitors, and while Beats has managed to make the case smaller than the previous generation, it is still larger than what you get with standard wireless earbuds. The build quality is solid, but the IPX4 rating is a letdown, offering only basic water and sweat resistance. Other sports earbuds, like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, now feature IP57 ratings, meaning they can survive submersion.

Sound Quality

Beats has tuned the Powerbeats Pro 2 to deliver an energetic, forward-facing sound, but it has its drawbacks. The bass, which was a defining characteristic of the original Powerbeats Pro, feels slightly reduced. Instead, the treble and upper mids are more pronounced, which can make some tracks sound sharp or tinny.

The soundstage is slightly compressed compared to premium earbuds like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Turning off ANC further affects the balance, making the sound overly bright. Spatial audio with head tracking does improve immersion, especially for acoustic and live recordings, but it’s not enough to make up for the somewhat aggressive treble tuning.

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode

The Powerbeats Pro 2 includes ANC, which is a first for the lineup. While it works well in reducing background noise, it does not match the effectiveness of Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 which I have been using for a couple of years now.

Transparency mode is also present which works great.

Heart-Rate Monitoring and Fitness Features

One of the biggest additions to the Powerbeats Pro 2 is heart-rate monitoring. The sensor uses an optical LED, similar to what you find on an Apple Watch, but much smaller. While the feature works well and provides accurate readings, it has limitations. If you already use an Apple Watch, the watch’s readings take priority, making the Powerbeats Pro 2’s heart-rate tracking redundant.

Battery Life

Battery life is one of the strongest aspects of the Powerbeats Pro 2. Beats claims up to 10 hours on a single charge, with the case providing an additional 35 hours. In real-world use, with ANC and spatial audio enabled, the earbuds lasted closer to 8 hours per charge. This is still impressive compared to AirPods Pro 2, which only last 5.5 to 7 hours.

The case now supports wireless charging, a much-needed upgrade from the original model.

Call Quality

With six microphones and machine learning-based noise isolation, the Powerbeats Pro 2 delivers clear voice calls. In multiple tests, voices sounded natural, and background noise was effectively reduced.

Verdict

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 retains what made the original great, secure fit, long battery life, and workout-friendly design, while adding new features like ANC and heart-rate monitoring. However, the market has changed since 2019, and some of its biggest selling points feel less groundbreaking now.

If you need a secure fit for intense workouts and value heart-rate monitoring in your earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro 2 is a great choice. But if sound quality, ANC, or a more compact design is your priority, there are better options available for the price.