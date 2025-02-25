Prowatch X by Lava review: The budget smartwatch that punches above its weight

Affordable smartwatches have often been dismissed for their lacklustre health and fitness tracking, but Lava’s Prowatch X challenges that notion with a suite of features that rival even premium offerings. With claims of precise heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, and step tracking, this Rs 3,499 contender is setting new benchmarks in its class.

Accuracy and Health Tracking

Lava asserts and my weeks of hands-on testing corroborate that the watch delivers accurate readings for heart rate, SpO2, and step counts. Beyond these fundamentals, it also offers VO2 Max measurements, an Energy Score, and detailed sleep and stress tracking. Notably, the inclusion of women’s health tracking rounds out its comprehensive suite, ensuring the device meets a broad range of user needs.

Design, Comfort, and Customisation

Sporting a sleek, flat-housing design, the Prowatch X is as much about aesthetics as it is about functionality. The sensors on its back are neatly integrated, avoiding any uncomfortable protrusions that might irritate the wrist during prolonged wear. Lava provides versatility with three band options: a standard plastic strap, an elastic fabric band (a personal favourite for its superior comfort), and a rubber alternative. The 22mm strap with a conventional pin system means you can easily swap out for different colours and materials, tailoring the look to your style.

A Display That Impresses

One of the standout features for a watch in this price bracket is its 1.43-inch AMOLED display, fortified with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The screen is crisp, vibrant, and sufficiently bright for most conditions. However, as is the case with many devices in this segment, viewing under direct sunlight can be challenging. A 60Hz refresh rate ensures smooth navigation, making the everyday interaction with the interface feel natural and responsive.

Performance, Fitness, and the Companion App

The Prowatch X is not just a pretty face it’s built to support a variety of fitness modes that cover everything from everyday activities to more intense workouts. Paired with the ProSpot app, the experience is streamlined: the interface presents key metrics like steps, heart rate, distance, calories, and SpO₂ front and centre, with the flexibility to customise your home screen. Bluetooth calling rounds out the feature set, making it a versatile companion for both fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy users.

Battery Life That Keeps Pace

Battery performance is another arena where the Prowatch X shines. While Lava advertises up to 10 days on a single charge, my intensive use including almost full brightness and an hour of daily exercise yielded around 6 days of reliable performance. For the average user, who may not constantly push the limits, the watch easily stretches to nearly 9 days, making it a dependable choice for long-term wear.

Final Thoughts

Lava’s Prowatch X is a compelling option in the budget smartwatch market. It deftly combines accuracy, a broad array of health and fitness features, and a design that doesn’t compromise on comfort or style. Whether you’re a fitness fanatic or simply in need of a versatile daily companion, the Prowatch X stands out as a premium experience at a fraction of the cost.