Realme C55 review: A solid budget Android with iPhone-like dynamic island

Realme smartphones have been making waves in the Indian smartphone industry for the features they offer at affordable price points. The newly launched Realme C55 aims to be no different with some peachy features, camera modes, fast charging, and more, all in an affordable package.

Let’s take a closer look at what this latest Realme phone has to offer.

Design and Build Quality

Starting with the design, the Realme C55 is sleek and feels relatively comfortable to hold. With a thickness of just 7.89mm, it is one of the thinnest smartphones in its segment. The flat design with curved corners gives it an iPhone-like aesthetic but the finish of the back panel is different.

The back of the Rainy Night variant of the phone features these brushed vertical lines. The other colour Sunshower is shiny and has a champagne-like hue.

The build quality of the phone seemed quite solid for its price range with no squeakiness or wobbliness in any of the buttons.

Display

The Realme C55 gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display that offers vibrant colours and excellent contrast levels. The screen is bright enough to use in direct sunlight, but don't expect flagship-like brightness levels. The touch response is smooth and fluid.

Coming to the USP of the phone, which I have not seen in any Android smartphone in the market today is the Mini Capsule. It can smartly adapt part of the display around the punch-hole camera cutout for showing things like charging notifications, data usage and more. very similar to Apple iPhone’s dynamic island. The phone tries to mimic the Apple iPhone’s dynamic island but the use cases for it is very limited for now.

Camera

Another standout feature of the Realme C55 is its 64MP primary camera. which is quite good at its price point. The camera performed exceptionally well in various lighting conditions, producing sharp and detailed images with accurate colours.

The night mode is okay, thanks to the Pro Light imaging technology software and the multi-frame algorithm that retains more details in low-light situations. There is some noise in the photos but that's to be expected with tiny phone camera apertures.

The street photography mode is also a welcome addition, allowing you to capture clear photos in unstable situations.

The bokeh flare portrait mode does a good job of separating the main character from the background.

The punch-hole notch houses an 8MP front-facing camera that captures decent selfies with natural-looking skin tones.

Performance and Battery Life

The Realme C55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The DRE Technology expands the RAM up to 16GB, offering a seamless and smooth user experience.

The Realme C55 handled my day-to-day tasks with ease and even performed decently well when playing graphic-intensive games on lower settings.

I played Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 for extended periods and the performance mode on the C55 handled it like a champ.

The 5,000mAh battery is impressive and easily lasts a day of use. The 33W SUPERVOOC charge is the fastest in its segment and charges the phone to 50 per cent in just 29 minutes and 100 per cent in 63 minutes.

Pricing and Conclusion

Overall, the Realme C55 is an ideal smartphone for buyers looking for a budget device. It offers a decent mix of features and performance. The design and build quality are pretty good for the price as the phone feels great to hold.

While the phone does not support 5G networks, it shouldn't be a deal breaker because there are hardly any other 5G options in this price range.

While the mini capsule might feel a bit gimmicky for now, the solid camera specs, micro sd card slot and affordable price point make it a great option for anyone in the market looking for a new smartphone that won’t break the bank.

The 4GB RAM/64 GB storage variant costs Rs 10,999. The 6GB RAM/64 GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999. The 8GB RAM/128 GB storage variant costs Rs 13,999.