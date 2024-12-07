Realme GT 7 Pro review: A step towards flagship dominance

Realme has consistently pushed boundaries in the smartphone industry, and with the GT 7 Pro, the brand aims to redefine the flagship experience. Packed with cutting-edge hardware, refined software, and a design that exudes sophistication, the GT 7 Pro is designed to challenge the top-tier competition. Let’s break down this device to see if it truly lives up to the hype.

Design: Understated Elegance Meets Durability

The Realme GT 7 Pro is an aesthetic treat. The device sports a seamless glass back with subtle curves, making it not only comfortable to hold but also a visual delight. Available in bold gradient finishes as well as classic matte options, it caters to different style sensibilities.

Its IP68 certification makes it resistant to water and dust, a feature that adds a layer of practicality without compromising the elegance. At just 8.5mm thick, it feels premium in hand despite the larger battery it houses. The ergonomics are thoughtfully designed, making it easier to use for extended periods.

Display: A Visual Feast

The GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, offering buttery-smooth navigation and gaming experiences. The 2K resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels) ensures crystal-clear visuals, while HDR10+ certification and a peak brightness of 1400 nits make the screen a joy to use, whether binge-watching or editing photos.

Realme has also integrated adaptive refresh rate technology, which intelligently adjusts between 1Hz and 144Hz, depending on the content, to optimise battery life without sacrificing performance.

Performance: Raw Power Meets Efficiency

At the heart of the GT 7 Pro is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, built on a 4nm process. Paired with LPDDR5X RAM (up to 16GB) and UFS 4.0 storage (up to 1TB), it delivers blazing-fast performance. Apps load instantly, multitasking is seamless, and heavy gaming is handled without breaking a sweat.

The Realme GT Mode 4.0 further enhances gaming by maximising performance while keeping thermals in check. A new vapour chamber cooling system ensures sustained performance during marathon sessions, addressing one of the common complaints about flagships overheating under pressure.

Cameras: Versatile, But Room for Refinement

The triple-camera setup on the GT 7 Pro includes a:

• 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS)

• 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 120° field of view

• 32MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom

While the primary sensor delivers exceptional results in good lighting, capturing vibrant colours and sharp details, its low-light performance could use more finesse. Night mode is effective but sometimes over-processes images, leading to slightly artificial tones.

The ultra-wide camera impresses with minimal distortion, and the telephoto lens holds up well for portrait shots. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera provides clear, natural-looking selfies with effective background separation in portrait mode.

Battery and Charging: All-Day Power with Speed

Realme has equipped the GT 7 Pro with a 5,500mAh battery, which easily lasts through a full day of heavy use. For lighter users, it can stretch well into the next day. The phone supports 150W UltraDart fast charging, capable of reaching 100% in just under 20 minutes. Additionally, it includes 50W wireless charging, a welcome feature for those who prefer a cable-free experience.

Software: Realme UI 5.0 Polished for the Flagship Experience

Running on Android 14, the Realme GT 7 Pro features the latest iteration of Realme UI 5.0, which feels more refined than ever. The interface is clean, with minimal bloatware, and offers a host of customisation options. Features like Dynamic RAM Expansion and App Freeze optimise performance, while Private Safe 3.0 enhances security.

Realme promises three major Android updates and four years of security patches, ensuring the GT 7 Pro remains relevant for years to come.

Verdict

The Realme GT 7 Pro is a testament to how far the brand has come in the flagship segment. It’s a near-perfect smartphone for tech enthusiasts, gamers, and anyone who values performance and cutting-edge features. While there’s room for improvement, particularly in the camera department, the GT 7 Pro delivers exceptional value for its price.

If you’re looking for a device that balances raw power, gorgeous visuals, and ultra-fast charging, the Realme GT 7 Pro should be on your radar.