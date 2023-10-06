Review: LG Tone Free fit TF7: Elevating Your Audio Experience

Price: Rs 12,499



When contemplating wireless earbuds, LG may not be the first brand that springs to mind. However, this South Korean tech giant's innovative approach has resulted in earbuds that surpass their technological rivals. With their distinctive sporty appearance, UVnano technology, and intuitive touch controls, the Tone Free fit TF7 is a compelling option at a price point of Rs 12,499.

LG has chosen a pebble-shaped charging cradle that might appear slightly larger when compared to the Apple AirPods Pro case. Nevertheless, its textured exterior and vibrant green interior contribute to a visually appealing design. Moreover, this texture serves the practical purpose of safeguarding the case against scratches and wear. The case doesn't feature any physical buttons; it only has a Type C port for charging at the rear, as well as an LED indicator and a UV nano light at the front.

Having previously used AirPods Pro, I had become accustomed to effortlessly opening the case with one hand. However, with these Buds, it wasn't as seamless. I found myself needing to hold the case with one hand while using the other to open it.

The earbuds, which sit neatly in the case, have been finished with the same colour palette - a matte finish with a green line encircling the circumference of the buds. LG has opted for a compact, stem-free design for the buds. LG has integrated a touch-sensitive surface on the outer shell for controls, which I was able to customize according to my preferences. With just a simple touch on the buds, I could easily adjust the volume, switch tracks, and even answer calls with convenience and ease.

In terms of fit, these in-ear designs also incorporate rubber fins to ensure a secure fit, which I wasn't particularly fond of in other earbuds I've tried. However, this wasn't the case with these buds. The default fins provided a perfect fit without causing discomfort or putting excessive pressure on the ears. Furthermore, these fins contribute to a secure fit, and even during physical activities like running, the buds remain securely in place. If the default fins and ear tips don't suit your preferences, you have the option to replace them with the ones included in the box. Thanks to their lightweight design, I was able to wear them for extended periods without any discomfort.

What I found most impressive about the Buds was their IP67 rating. This level of water and dust resistance meant that I could confidently use them even in rainy conditions.

Another standout feature that LG has incorporated is the addition of UVnano technology, which enhances hygiene by reducing the production of bacteria on the ear gels.

LG offers the Tone Free app for managing the buds, which is available on both Android and iOS devices. The app is responsive, quickly detects the buds, and operates seamlessly. Notably, unlike most apps that demand login details, this one doesn't require any, which is a user-friendly touch.

After connecting the buds, I was able to utilize the app to customize settings, fine-tune EQ settings, manage ambient sound and ANC, and toggle features such as UVnano Always On, game mode, auto play/pause, multi-point pairing, and more. Additionally, the app proves to be handy for installing firmware updates and even locating the buds when they are out of sight.

LG boasts a comprehensive lineup of audio devices, including soundbars and home theatres, and the company has certainly not compromised on sound quality with these earbuds either. They've equipped the buds with 6mm drivers, Meridian presets, Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP), and hybrid ANC technology to deliver an immersive sound experience.

During my testing, I played my review playlist, which features music spanning various genres, and I was truly impressed with the audio output. The vocals were crisp and prominent, and the bass had a satisfying thump to it. Moreover, call clarity was exceptional, adding to the overall positive audio experience.

These earbuds also come with active noise cancellation (ANC) capabilities. LG's approach to ANC involves blocking out external noise by generating an equal amount of anti-noise. With an improved driver that can effectively detect and cancel out noise, these earbuds deliver a high-fidelity experience that enables complete immersion in whatever you're listening to, creating a quieter personal space for enjoying audio through hybrid ANC (both Feed Back and Feed Forward methods). The internal microphone is responsible for cancelling unwanted noise when the ANC function is activated.

In practical terms, the ANC feature on these buds works remarkably well. Beyond ANC, there is an Ambient mode with 'Listening' and 'Conversation' sub-modes. The 'Listening' mode allows you to hear ambient sounds while still enjoying your music, while the 'Conversation' mode enhances your ability to hear voices more clearly.

I also used these buds to binge-watch shows during a recent 13-hour long flight, and they didn't disappoint in terms of battery life. With ANC turned on, I got a solid 5 hours of usage on a single charge. What was particularly convenient was that whenever I placed them back in the case during a quick break, the battery was efficiently recharged, ensuring they lasted me through the entire journey.

Verdict: If looking for wireless buds with active noise cancellation for Rs 15,000, the LG Tone Free fit TF7 is worth considering. Its innovative design, impressive sound quality, and effective ANC, and added perks like UVnano technology make it a good buy.

