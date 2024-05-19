Review: Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with AI enhancements, smarter performance

Price: Rs 31,999 onwards

In a bold bid to reclaim its position among the top smartphone contenders, Motorola has been making waves in the Indian market with a series of strategic launches. The company’s approach goes beyond just impressive specifications; it's keenly attuned to lifestyle trends, offering devices in vibrant, fashionable hues like the Pantone Color of the Year. But with the introduction of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, the brand is not just keeping pace but striving to outpace its rivals by incorporating AI capabilities.

Small things matter

How often do you unbox a smartphone and are greeted by a pleasant fragrance? With the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, you will be. The company has thoughtfully infused a subtle fragrance into the unboxing experience, adding an unexpected sensory delight. This nuanced touch enhances the overall premium feel of the device (only if you like the fragrance).

Next comes the look and finish of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. Vegan leather rear is the new trend in smartphones as number of players like Realme, Vivo, Oppo are adding it to their new offerings. So has Motorola but with a rather innovative yet sophisticated manner. The company has chosen a silicon vegan leather finish for the back, resulting in a rubberized texture that does not feel cheap. This material not only enhances the tactile experience but also provides a secure grip, significantly reducing the risk of accidental drops.

The goodness doesn’t just end there. Powering on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro greets you with a nice, bright, and vibrant “Hello Moto" animation, followed by a reassuring message that the device is “protected by ThinkShield”. Once the setup is complete, the default theme and wallpaper, featuring the large circular clock widget, immediately stand out. This thoughtful design not only enhances usability but also adds a touch of elegance to the user interface, making the initial experience truly delightful.

Pantone partnership

Motorola partnership with Pantone for the Edge 50 Pro is about enhancing the overall user experience as it extends to critical aspects of the device's functionality. Both the display and the camera have been validated by Pantone.

Both the camera and display are tuned to accurately represent a wide range of colours, minimizing any colour shift between capturing a photo and viewing it on the phone. This ensures that the colours you capture and see on 6.7-inch display are true to life and have been validated by Pantone, a recognized authority on colour accuracy. This collaboration guarantees that every hue is rendered with precision, enhancing your visual experience to match professional standards.

The enhanced experience extends to the camera as well. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, a mid-range smartphone, features a camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. While its optical capabilities may not be the industry best, the standout feature of this phone is its Pantone Validated Camera system. This ensures that the colours captured are incredibly accurate, providing a photographic experience that stands out in its category.

Using the sensors, I was able to capture a wide range of shots, from stunning sunsets and sweeping landscapes to intricate close-ups. The images appeared detailed, but it's the colour accuracy where this phone truly excels. While casual smartphone users might not notice a significant difference, this feature is a game-changer for photographers and designers who rely on precise colour representation.

AI enhancements

Along with Pantone certification, Motorola has enhanced the overall experience with advance AI features. By default, the shot optimisation is turned on in camera settings that enhances the photos with automatic tuning and AI scene detection. This improves dynamic range, reduces noise, and results in sharp, finely detailed images. This is particularly noticeable in low-light conditions, where the phone effectively reduces noise while preserving details without making the shots appear artificial.

The artificial intelligence prowess of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro isn't confined to imaging alone; it enhances the overall performance of the device as well. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the phone's generative AI capabilities unlock a host of intriguing features. One standout is the ability to change the wallpaper daily to match your style for the day.

Using the "Made with AI" option, I was able to create unique wallpapers that complemented my daily attire. The style sync feature offers the flexibility of capturing a photo or using an existing one to generate interesting and personalized wallpaper options.

Overall, I was impressed by the clean and intuitive user interface of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, devoid of any unnecessary bloatware. However, there is a handy Moto folder pre-installed on the device, housing useful features that enhance the user experience. Among these features, Moto Connect stands out, allowing seamless connectivity between the phone and smart TVs or monitors for streaming content. The Get Ready app, although requiring the installation of Ready for Assistant app, offers convenient functionalities like phone-to-PC interaction and file transfer.

Moreover, I found the Moto secure option particularly useful, enabling me to create a secure folder for storing sensitive files that are password protected. This added layer of security ensures that my important data remains safe and accessible only to authorized users.

The performance is backed by the 4500mAh battery that manages to last a day with heavy usage. The 125W Turbo Power adapter is bundled in the box that replenishes the battery to 100% in less than 30 minutes.

The overall performer is impressive as it effortlessly handles everything from casual apps to graphically intensive applications without experiencing any slowdowns or instances of the device becoming overly hot. Furthermore, the phone is IP 68 certified, meaning it can withstand dust and water splashes,

Starting at Rs 31,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, Motorola’s Edge 50 Pro has emerged as a promising mid-range smartphone that scores high on looks, camera as well as performance. The 12GB variant with 256GB storage is priced for Rs 35,999.