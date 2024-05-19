scorecardresearch
Review: Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with AI enhancements, smarter performance

The company’s approach goes beyond just impressive specifications; it's keenly attuned to lifestyle trends, offering devices in vibrant, fashionable hues like the Pantone Color of the Year.

The company's approach goes beyond just impressive specifications; it's keenly attuned to lifestyle trends, offering devices in vibrant, fashionable hues like the Pantone Color of the Year.

Price: Rs 31,999 onwards

How often do you unbox a smartphone and are greeted by a pleasant fragrance? With the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, you will be. The company has thoughtfully infused a subtle fragrance into the unboxing experience, adding an unexpected sensory delight. This nuanced touch enhances the overall premium feel of the device (only if you like the fragrance).

Motorola partnership with Pantone for the Edge 50 Pro is about enhancing the overall user experience as it extends to critical aspects of the device's functionality. Both the display and the camera have been validated by Pantone.

Along with Pantone certification, Motorola has enhanced the overall experience with advance AI features. By default, the shot optimisation is turned on in camera settings that enhances the photos with automatic tuning and AI scene detection. This improves dynamic range, reduces noise, and results in sharp, finely detailed images. This is particularly noticeable in low-light conditions, where the phone effectively reduces noise while preserving details without making the shots appear artificial.

The performance is backed by the 4500mAh battery that manages to last a day with heavy usage. The 125W Turbo Power adapter is bundled in the box that replenishes the battery to 100% in less than 30 minutes.

Published on: May 19, 2024, 6:10 PM IST
