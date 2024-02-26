ROG Strix Scar 17 review: Unleashing gaming fury with AMD Ryzen 9

Reviewing the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 feels like being handed the keys to a sports car: it's thrilling, but you know it comes with a hefty price tag. With its latest iteration, Asus has doubled down on power, equipping it with cutting-edge AMD and Nvidia components that promise top-tier gaming performance. This laptop isn't for the faint of heart—or wallet.

In terms of raw power, the Scar 17 doesn't disappoint. Sporting an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU and a GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, it blazes through AAA titles and competitive games alike, thanks to its 240Hz QHD display.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 delivers outstanding gaming performance even at native 2560 x 1440 resolution with ray tracing cranked up to the max. Across titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Cyberpunk 2077, this laptop effortlessly surpasses the 100fps mark, leaving other machines in its wake.

Equipped with Advanced Optimus technology, the Scar 17 seamlessly switches between GPU modes depending on the task at hand, ensuring optimal performance every time. Notably, it excels even in taxing scenarios like Baldur's Gate 3 and Star Wars Jedi Survivor, where maintaining frame rates can be challenging.

However, this powerhouse isn't without its quirks. The fans, when in Turbo mode, can be deafeningly loud, necessitating either blasting game audio or investing in quality headphones. Additionally, while the RGB keyboard adds flair, it can generate some heat during prolonged use.

Size-wise, the Scar 17 strikes a balance between portability and performance, although it leans towards the heavier side. And don't forget the sizable power brick that further adds to the bulk. On the connectivity front, it impresses with a generous array of ports, but the 720p webcam feels like a missed opportunity.

The battery life leaves much to be desired, lasting only a meagre two and a half hours in my testing during not-too-heavy loads.

Overall, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 shines brightest in its gaming prowess, offering top-tier performance that justifies its premium price tag. While it may not be the most practical choice for everyday use, for gaming enthusiasts seeking unparalleled performance, it's a compelling option. And with AMD leading the charge, it's clear that the future of gaming laptops is in capable hands.